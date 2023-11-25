Frankie reveals he learned English by watching EastEnders in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 6 recap

Following on from Danielle Harold's surprising description of Nigels's bum I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 5, Frankie Dettori revealed one of the ways he learned English after he moved to the UK.

Meanwhile, celebs got up close and personal with more jungle critters in the latest trial, and Jamie Lynn opens up about her sister Britney's iconic kiss with fellow pop superstar Madonna.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 6 last night...

Frankie's English lessons

Jockey Frankie Dettori hails from Milan and moved to the UK by himself when he was younger, and revealed a very interesting way he started teaching himself English words.

It turns out he tuned in to one of our beloved soaps, none other than EastEnders, which got quite a funny reaction from Danielle Harold, who is best known for her role as Lola Pearce-Brown.

Opening up the conversation, Fred Sirieix asked Frankie about moving country, saying: "So you were born in Milan, when did you come to the UK?"

Frankie said he was 14, and when asked if he moved by himself he said yes and elaborated, saying: "Yeah. I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to be a jockey.’ He said, ‘Right, if you’re going to be a jockey, I want you to take it seriously, so I’m going to send you for six months in England, six months in France."

He added: "I stayed in a bed and breakfast. It was hard. I was homesick, cried every night. About three months [I cried]. Not always. I learned the phrase, ‘What is this?’. Then I watched TV. Your thing [Danielle], EastEnders…”

Amused by this revelation, Danielle replied: “Do you know how many people say to me, ‘I learned English watching EastEnders’. It’s probably the worst place to learn."

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, she joked that she expected people to start saying Peggy Mitchell's iconic "Get out of my pub!" line in their respective accents after learning from the soap, before doing what she described as a "rubbish" Italian accent.

Touchdown of Terror

TOUCHDOWN! After Nella pulled the emergency cord on her helmet, The Away Team are going back to Camp victorious! 🏈 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/VHYlleov5fNovember 24, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, Grace Dent and Nella Rose learned they would be facing the next Trial, Touchdown of Terror, and it was up to their Coaches to pick who would play with them.

Sam Thompson was chosen by Frankie to go with Nella on the Home team. Meanwhile, Tony Bellew gave Grace the option to choose her partner, but she declined, and Nigel Farage volunteered to take on the challenge, joining her on the Away team.

Host Ant explained the Trial saying: "Over three rounds you must score as many touchdowns as you can. The team that scores the most touchdowns will win dinner for camp. The losing team will stay on rice and beans.

"Nella and Grace, as you were the celebrities voted for by the public, you will have your head in an American football helmet which will be filled by different jungle critters. You must retrieve the American footballs from the hell hole. Once you’ve retrieved a ball you’ve got to throw it to your teammate, Nigel and Sam."

Co-host Dec then continued: “It’s then up to you two to catch the ball, run with it and score a touchdown in the red end zone. If you drop the ball it’s lost and it’s out. You’ll have to do this while enduring some company in your pants."

After a stressful challenge that involved ants, mealworms, and other creepy crawlies, the result was a tight one and the Away team was awarded a nice dinner after the Home team pulled the cord, resigning from the challenge.

Ant confirmed this, saying: "So with the scores very close at 2-1 Nella pulled the emergency cord which meant a default win for the Away team!"

Dec added: "Well done Away team, you will get dinner tonight. Home team, you’re on rice and beans."

This win seemed to please Grace and lifted her spirits a bit, having previously told the Bush Telegraph: "I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody."

The Away team was awarded Camel Steaks for their treat, while the Home team had to eat rice and beans, a much less pleasant dinner!

Jamie Lynn learns about Chelsea

Jamie Lynn asked Sam about his time on Made in Chelsea, asking if it was a "nice area", to which everyone in the camp confirmed it was considered to be a very nice place.

Sam explained he joined the programme in season 6, and Jamie Lynn seemed to have a genuine interest, having never watched it or heard much about it before joining the jungle.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph about the programme, Jamie Lynn said: "I'm going to go back and watch the whole seasons, of everyone's stuff, but mostly Made in Chelsea as it sounds like my kind of thing."

So, who knows, maybe Jamie Lynn will become a fan of the E4 series!

Fred asks about that Britney and Madonna kiss

Fred seemed to be in an inquisitive mood in this episode, as he also asked Jamie Lynn Spears about her sister's famous kiss with Madonna.

He opened up the conversation, saying: "I’ve never asked you about your sister, but I was just thinking about, do you remember when she kissed Madonna, or Madonna kissed her? How did it come about?"

To which Jamie Lynn replied: "They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait."

She added: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’ And so literally I just thought - and by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing - but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did.”

Speaking about her family’s reaction, Jamie Lynn added: “My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.’"

Fred asked: “Who became famous first?”

Jamie Lynn replied: “My sister, she’s 10 years older. She was famous since I was about 6 or 7."

Frankie then asked: "Is it true you don’t get on with her now?"

Jamie Lynn denied this, replying: "Yeah, I love my sister."

Power Shower Playoffs

Rochelle at home like: 🫣 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EsA7JALWhJNovember 24, 2023 See more

Jamie Lynn and Danielle hit the showers to take on Marvin and Josie to earn further points towards the breakfast of champions, in this challenge.

The instructions read: "Welcome to the second playoff, Power Shower. One of you will operate the Power Shower, while the other will wear a giant sponge ball. Working together, your job is to soak up as much liquid from the shower and then squeeze it into the drain in front of you. You will win three points for every litre you collect."

The challenge was lots of chaos, naturally, seeing the contestants getting covered in bugs, smelly liquid and even having the other jump on them to squeeze out the liquid.

Jamie Lynn added: "If I lose this for my team, let me tell you, I will be so disappointed for myself. I’ll never recover."

Danielle added: "We want this breakfast more than anyone."

Meanwhile, Josie joked: "If there’s one thing I can do, it’s drain the life out of things."

Returning to their camps Away team’s Josie and Marvin found out they were victorious taking the scores up to Home 137 - 216 Away.

Breakfast of Champions

Elsewhere, Coach Frankie and his Home team campmate Fred and Coach Tony and his Away team campmate Nick battled it out in the final playoff, Handball.

The instructions said: "Welcome to the final playoff, Handball. At the sound of the whistle, each room will begin to fill with coloured balls.

"Working together, you need to collect as many balls as possible and put them in the correct ball bag. However, you will be wearing giant foam fingers. The smaller the ball, the more points you will win."

Afterward, Frankie felt his tactics were spot on and Fred said: "I’m sure we won this playoff!"

The campmates found out live from Ant and Dec who had won and thus earned the breakfast of champions, where they declared that the Home team had won the coveted breakfast and got to eat some well-deserved treats.

Naturally, the Away team was devastated and was also told that two of them would have to do the next challenge, which is the dreaded eating challenge, this one is called Down Your Sorrows and it sounds... truly disgusting!