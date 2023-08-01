Good Omens season 2 episode 3 recap: Gabriel's warning

This article contains spoilers for Good Omens season 2 episode 3, "I Know Where I'm Going".

Good Omens season 2's third episode picks up right where we left off. Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) is determined to travel up to Edinburgh to follow up on a clue as he tries to figure out what happened to Gabriel; see our Good Omens season 2 episode 2 recap if you need a reminder of what he's trying to track down.

Crowley (David Tennant) is left behind in London, where he resolves to cover their tracks and make Nina and Maggie fall for one another in order to make good on the miracle they cast in the season premiere. Here's our recap of what happened in Good Omens season 2 episode 3.

Inspector Constable

Aziraphale is in the bookshop when he hears a knock at the door. Muriel the angel has arrived, decked out head-to-toe in a pure white police officer outfit.

She's been sent to validate the miracle that he and Crowley had cast in the first episode and is pretending (poorly) to be an officer called 'Inspector Constable'. Once our divine duo suss out that Muriel's got no idea what she's looking for since it's hear first time on Earth, they sneak off to discuss Aziraphale's planned trip to Scotland.

Crowley tries in vain to convince the angel not to take his car, but Aziraphale remains firm. To throw Muriel off the scent a little, Crowley tells her about their miracle to make two humans fall in love, the same lie Aziraphale told the others. He goes on to explain that humans typically take a few days to show their emotions, so she won't be able to identify the miracle right away, though he does offer to help her in her mission.

Whilst Aziraphale sets off northwards in the Bentley, Crowley resolves to make sure that Nina and Maggie fall in love, to cover their tracks. When Aziraphale arrives (after customizing the Bentley more to his liking), he makes a beeline for The Resurrectionist pub.

Muriel's less-than-subtle police get-up. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Bodysnatching in Scotland

We then jump back in time to 1827. The pair were both in Scotland in this time, and they're looking at a graveyard statue depicting the angel Gabriel. There, they also come across Elspeth, a woman digging up a body.

Aziraphale tries to convince her she shouldn't be stealing bodies, because its immoral. They eventually learn that Elspeth is living on the streets and is looking for a way to make some money for herself and her friend Morag, and she argues that using the money for food and shelter is a righteous cause.

In a second flashback, they travel with Elspeth to see Mr Dalrymple, a surgeon who is paying money for cadavers. Aziraphale sabotages the corpse, and he refuses to buy it off her, so she storms off in a huff.

Aziraphale and Crowley remain behind with Mr. Dalrymple. The surgeon explains how he requires a steady supply of bodies to teach medicine to his students to try and save more lives. Aziraphale resolves that the body-snatching is indeed a just cause, and he decides to help Elspeth find another one.

With the duo (and a reluctant Morag) in tow, Elspeth returns to the graveyard. Tragedy strikes when Morag lays eyes on a dead body and triggers a "grave gun" (a device used to protect remains from graverobbers), succumbing to her injuries shortly thereafter. Elspeth surprised Crowley and Aziraphale when she decides to take her friend's body back to the surgeon.

Whilst there, Elspeth steals a bottle of laudanum from Mr. Dalrymple. She tells Crowley and Aziraphale she plans to drink it, taking her own life so she can join Morag in heaven. Crowley intervenes by drinking the laudanum, which causes him to shrink and then grow to a towering height.

The giant Crowley frightens Elspeth by warning that taking her own life would have been sinful and threatens that she must take all of Aziraphale's money (90 guineas) and live a 'properly good' life. Aziraphale admires him for his good deed, but Crowley is sucked down to Hell for his work where he will be punished.

Back in the present

Aziraphale questions The Resurrectionist's landlord about Gabriel. Miraculously, the publican recognizes the angel's drawing of Gabriel and recalls seeing him with another person on the premises, though he doesn't remember who the other person was but suspects they were both Masons.

In London, Crowley tries to engineer a meet-cute between Maggie and Nina by causing it to bucket down with rain. He's a little too successful with his efforts, and the pair become soaked with rain when they take shelter under an awning that rips open in the downpour.

Crowley turns back to Gabriel, complaining that his 'tempest' hadn't quite worked out. At the mention of the word 'tempest', Gabriel glazes over and recounts a prophetic statement foretelling a darkness and storms that are going to sweep over the land, causing the dead to rise from their graves.

To make matters worse, Shax arrives on the doorstep, warning Crowley that they know he and Aziraphale are hiding the archangel. What's more, she threatens that all the forces of Hell may soon declare war on his angelic friend.

Good Omens season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.