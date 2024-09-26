Grey's Anatomy arrivals and departures — all the latest cast changes

Continuing its run as the longest-running medical drama in primetime in the US, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 kicks off another run for the popular series.

It's natural for a show with this much time under its belt to see its fair share of casting shakeups. Over the years fans have had to say painful goodbyes to Sandra Oh's Cristina Yang, Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd, Alex Karev's Justin Chambers and the list goes on. However, in the face of all the departures, the show has also seen some great casting additions, such as Kevin McKidd's Owen Hunt, Camilla Luddington's Jo Wilson and Debbie Allen's Catherine Fox.

With a new season of Grey’s Anatomy upon us, we're looking at what casting news lies ahead. Here's what we know.

Who's coming to Grey’s Anatomy?

Floriana Lima

Floriana Lima, A Millon Little Pieces (Image credit: ABC)

A Million Little Things actor Floriana Lima is joining Grey's Anatomy in a recurring role as Nora, a childhood friend of Owen's. Lima first makes an appearance in the episode airing on October 3, as her character will be in need of some medical advice.

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC)

Fan-favorite Jackson Avery returns when Jesse Williams pops up in the season 21 premiere. It looks like Meredith is hoping to get his advice on how to smooth things over with his mother Catherine.

Kali Rocha

Kali Rocha, Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney)

Dr. Sydney Heron hasn't been seen on the show's canvas in 17 years, but Kali Rocha is set to bring her back to the fold. Deadline reports the actress is scheduled to appear in three episodes, apparently starting with the season 21 premiere.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Ellen Pompeo is again scheduled to make appearances as Meredith Grey in season 21 after exiting the show as a series regular in season 19. According to Deadline , she’s expected to be featured in at least seven new episodes.

Scott Speedman

Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Scott Speedman is reprising his role as Nick Marsh, which is great news for those fans of the character's romantic pairing with Meredith. Again reported by Deadline , he's scheduled to appear in at least five new episodes.

Jason George

Jason George and Chandra Wilson in Station 19 (Image credit: ABC/Tina Thorpe)

Jason George returns to his original stomping grounds in season 21 as Ben Warren. For seven seasons, he helped lead the way on Station 19, and at the conclusion of Station 19 season 7, it was announced he'd be rejoining the medical drama as a series regular.

Who's leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Jake Borelli

Jake Borelli in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

It was announced at the end of season 20 that Jake Borelli would be exiting the role of Dr. Levi Schmitt, aka Glasses. Borelli is wrapping his time with the series sometime during season 21.

Midori Francis

Midori Francis in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: Disney/Ser Baffo)

Midori Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda, is back to conclude her Grey’s Anatomy run in season 21. Her departure was announced prior to the start of the new season.

Grey’s Anatomy airs live in the US on ABC, with new episodes becoming available to stream the day after they air on Hulu. In the UK, new episodes stream on Disney Plus.