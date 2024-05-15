Happy Gilmore 2, Will Ferrell golf TV show part of new content I'm confident can grow the game

Netflix held its upfront presentation on Wednesday, May 15, announcing many of its upcoming projects, including renewing 3 Body Problem and new projects starring Keira Knightley, Tim McGraw and Shane Gillis. But the biggest news for many (even bigger than Netflix landing live NFL games for the first time) was the announcement that Adam Sandler is reprising one of his most iconic characters as Netflix has officially greenlit Happy Gilmore 2, confirming that a sequel was on the way after a lot of buzz had been building about it.

The 1996 golf comedy (streaming on Netflix) was one of the movies that made Sandler the star he is today and remains one of his most beloved roles. In the movie he stars as a short-fused hockey player who discovers he has the ability to drive a golf ball further than anyone else, which he hopes to use to win money to get back his grandmother's house. But standing in his way is hot shot golfer Shooter McGavin, who is threatened by Happy's talents potentially outshining him on the tour. In addition to Sandler, Happy Gilmore starred Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen and Carl Weathers. Almost no details about the sequel are known beyond the fact that we're getting one

But that’s not the only golf-centric news that Netflix announced in its presentation. Will Ferrell is also set to star in a new TV show for the streamer simply titled GOLF, where he will star as a fictional golf legend alongside Ramy Youssef.

It would seem that Netflix is a fan of golf. In addition to these upcoming projects, the streamer has seen success with their reality show Full Swing (season 2 released earlier this year), which follows real-life golf pros as they go throughout the golf season. But the streamer isn't the only one putting a focus on the sport. Apple TV Plus has a new series set to star Owen Wilson as a washed-up golf pro who tries to mentor a 17-year-old phenom.

It's more than just TV shows and movies though, ESPN is also set to broadcast the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TGL, a new golf exhibition league featuring many of the games best players on teams in indoor, match play events slated to start in January 2025.

As an avid fan of golf, both of watching it and attempting to play it (I definitely qualify among the legions of weekend hackers), all of this new content around golf has me incredible excited about golf’s future.

There's no secret to it, it's been a rough couple of years for golf. The creation of LIV and the exodus of many of professional golf’s most recognizable players to the upstart league has hurt the non-major PGA tour events. Then the rival leagues announced a planned merger, but a year later there has been no finalized plan.

However, in large part because of the pandemic, golf has added many new players in recent years, as it was a way for them get outside, spend time with others and stay socially distant. The PGA Tour reported that in 2022 , more Americans than ever had picked up the game.

Now our entertainment is starting to reflect that with these new series, and, in the case of Happy Gilmore, the return of a popular character after a nearly 20-year wait.

This can only continue to help the game of golf. The increased presence of the game in different entertainment areas will hopefully have even more people pick up a club. Instead of having to commit to watching four-hour tournaments that at first glance may seem boring (as a life-long golf fan I personally don't think so, but understand those who do), they can get it in episode or movie-length doses that highlight the best parts. It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that many who watch these shows though begin to start to pay more attention to the PGA Tour, providing a boon to that league. As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.

The last time we saw a surge of interest like this was when Tiger Woods burst onto the scene. You don't get a once in lifetime talent like Woods every day in the real world. But creating characters that viewers can relate to, admire and and have fun with can have similar effects.

I'm hopeful that soon I'll be playing with someone who says they started playing golf after watching these TV shows and movies.