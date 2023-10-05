TGL golf league: launch date, players, format and everything we know about the Tiger Woods golf league

Golf is getting a new look with TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league that was developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league looks to bring the excitement of seeing the best players in the world go up against each other in match play formats, but in a shorter time frame than a traditional tournament on the PGA Tour and in a specifically designed arena.

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," said Tiger Woods when the league was first announced in 2022. "Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events."

When is the TGL going to launch? Who is playing in the TGL? And where can you watch TGL events? We've got all that information and more right here for you.

TGL's first match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The league's second match will take place a week later, on Tuesday, January 16.

Whether or not all matches are going to be on Tuesdays will be shared when the TGL announces the remainder of its schedule at a later date. There are going to be 15 regular season matches in the inaugural TGL season, followed by semifinals and finals.

Before the first match, a TGL preview special is going to air on December 30 that introduces the players, the arena and the gameplay.

TGL players

Tiger Woods (Image credit: Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

With six teams of three expected to compete in TGL, 18 current PGA Tour players are going to make up the teams. As of October 5, 12 players have been confirmed as participating in TGL:

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Between those 12 players, they have 28 major championships, 190 PGA Tour wins and five of them (McIlroy, Rahm, Schauffele, Homa and Fitzpatrick) are currently ranked in the top 10 of the official golf rankings.

One additional note, all the players will be mic'd up when they are playing.

TGL teams

Just like with the players, we are still waiting on the final details for the teams, as right now four have been announced. However, we don't know who are on the teams or what the official team nicknames are. So, as of right now, the four teams are known as:

TGL Atlanta

TGL Boston

Los Angeles Golf Club

TGL New York

TGL format

The TGL is a team league, featuring six teams made up of top players from the PGA Tour. Each match will see two teams go head-to-head in a match play format.

The basics of match play is that each team is trying to shoot the lowest score on each hole, if they do they then win the hole. If the teams have the same score on a hole, then the hole is halved. Until a team wins a hole, the match is referred to as "all squared."

Once a team wins a hole, they go "one up" in the match. If the team that is one up wins another hole before the other team, then they will add to their lead: two up, three up, etc. If the team that is down wins a hole, they decrease their opponent's lead by one, so if they were two up, the leading team would then be down to one up and if they were one up the match would go back to all squared. If the teams halve a hole when one is leading, the match remains at the score it was when the hole started.

If a team is up at the conclusion of 18 holes, then they are the winners. A match can be over before 18 holes if the leading team is up by a score impossible for the trailing team to get back to all square after 18 holes.

In many match play events, teams can tie an overall match, but it is not clear at this time if that'll be the case in TGL or if there will be some kind of tiebreak element.

It's also unclear at this time if the format of the matches will be traditional match play, where everyone plays their own ball and the lowest score wins, or if alternate shots or other formats are going to be used.

All matches will take place in the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., which combines virtual course elements for driving and fairway shots and then a live green area for chipping and putting, all with live fans in attendance.

How to watch TGL

TGL has struck a deal with ESPN that makes the sports network the official home of TGL. All matches will air on either ESPN or ESPN2, as well as be streamed live simultaneously on ESPN Plus. Some TGL content is also expected to air on ABC.

ESPN and ESPN2 are cable networks, though they are widely available. Just about all pay-TV cable subscriptions offer the channels, while all of the major live TV streaming services also carry them (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV). Having a subscription that carries ESPN also allows you to watch on the go, as your account info can be used to watch TGL on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app.

If you prefer to just sign up for the ESPN Plus streaming service rather than an entire cable package, you can subscribe to that as a standalone service or bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu through the Disney Bundle.

Info on where and how golf fans outside of the US can watch TGL isn't available at this time.