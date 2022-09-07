Home and Away’s Ethan Browne reveals death terror for Tane!

Home and Away star Ethan Browne has revealed that Tane is about to be plunged into a nightmare situation after agreeing to help cop Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) with a police raid.

He was left in an impossible situation when a biker gang threatened him over money that his late brother Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) had stolen from them. As payback, they blackmailed him into laundering money through his gym.

Despite more than a few terrifying situations in the past, a normally resilient Tane seems to be genuinely frightened…

“There’s more of a threat on his family this time around and he doesn’t have his brother to back him up,” Home and Away's Ethan pointed out.

“In the past when stuff has gone down, he’s had Ari to support him. But now that Ari’s gone, Tane is by himself so he has to take a different route to resolve it.”

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) races to find Cash after the sound of gun fire. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After Rose worked out what the ‘bikies’ were up to, she convinced Tane to help the police bring them down.

The former bad boy is more used to being on the other side of the law — was it a difficult decision to go along with Rose’s plan?

“Tane has grown up a bit since then and he wants to leave that sort of lifestyle behind him,” Ethan explained.

“He’ll do whatever it takes to bring down the bikies, so if it means joining up with the police, that’s fine.”

After agreeing to wear a wire, Tane heads to the bikies’ headquarters for a chat with gang leader Marty (Ben Wood). The police listen in, waiting for Marty to admit to the laundering scam.

With Rose and a van full of cops waiting just around the corner to bust the gang as soon as Marty confesses, Tane knows it’s dangerous but he’s hoping things will go to plan.

That is until his concerned nephew Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) turns up along with Tane’s girlfriend Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis)!

“When they arrive Tane keeps stoic but on the inside, he’s freaking out!” Ethan revealed.

“It throws a massive spanner in the works and puts everyone in danger. It almost jeopardises the whole sting.

“If Tane fails, he knows he’s in deeper trouble.”

It seems that the nightmare is almost over when the police bust in to arrest the gang. But in a horrifying moment, cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) chases after a fleeing Marty and shots rings out.

Stunned, Rose races to find Cash and Marty after the guns go off but what will she find when she gets there?

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) have really fallen for each other! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ethan wouldn’t reveal whether Cash survives, but he teased that whatever happens it will be difficult to derail his relationship with Cash’s sister Felicity.

“Tane doesn’t witness Cash getting shot but he’s devastated when he finds out,” shared Ethan.

“His relationship with Felicity is very serious. She’s opened up a whole new world for him.

“It’s a lot deeper than what he could have imagined and he’s completely enamoured with her. He couldn’t have asked for a better woman. She accepts him, supports him and stands by him.”

Ethan has had a lot of huge storylines since joining the bay but has he had a favourite?

“I really like the storyline we did in the Blue Mountains with Nikau and Bella (Courtney Miller) running away,” he shared.

“Tane, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Ari followed them to try and find them. I don’t know if it was the storyline or the location that I liked best, but that one pops into my mind when I’m asked that question. It was very memorable.

“Also, Ari’s tangi (a traditional Māori funeral), which was very sad, but it was an awesome opportunity to bring my Māori culture into the show.”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15 pm on Channel 5 and 6:00 pm on 5Star followed by a 'first look' episode on 5Star at 6:30 pm.