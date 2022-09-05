Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman survive?

It's not looking good for copper Cash Newman after that SHOCK SHOOTING on Home and Away...

Is this the end for Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The policeman's life hangs in the balance after he was shot during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.



Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), fears the worst as he continues to bleed out on the ground...



Luckily, it's not long before Rose's paramedic brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), arrives on the scene.



Cash is rushed to Northern District Hospital in an ambulance.



But on the way, things take a TERRIBLE turn when Cash's heart stops beating!



Xander refuses to let Cash die on his watch and desperately begins CPR...

Can paramedic Xander save Cash's life after the SHOCK shooting on Home and Away? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is down at Yabbie Creek Police Station after being "arrested", along with his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is shocked when Tane removes a hidden wire and he discovers his uncle has secretly been working with the police to bring down the biker gang.



WHY didn't Tane say anything?



They could have faced the danger together.



There's more trouble for Rose, when she has to interview biker gang member, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), who she started a relationship with before she knew his true intentions.



Tex seems more interested in playing mind games with Rose than saying anything that could further incriminate him.



Rose is left reeling, when cocky Tex tells the policewoman it will be her fault if Cash dies after the shooting...



At the hospital, Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is desperate for an update from new doctor-in-town, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), who has taken over from the departed Logan Bennett.



But as Cash is rushed off for EMERGENCY surgery, the situation is not looking good...



Felicity receives the terrible news her brother Cash has been shot on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

