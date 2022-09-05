Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman survive?
Airs Tuesday 13 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is this the end for Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The policeman's life hangs in the balance after he was shot during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.
Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), fears the worst as he continues to bleed out on the ground...
Luckily, it's not long before Rose's paramedic brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), arrives on the scene.
Cash is rushed to Northern District Hospital in an ambulance.
But on the way, things take a TERRIBLE turn when Cash's heart stops beating!
Xander refuses to let Cash die on his watch and desperately begins CPR...
Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is down at Yabbie Creek Police Station after being "arrested", along with his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is shocked when Tane removes a hidden wire and he discovers his uncle has secretly been working with the police to bring down the biker gang.
WHY didn't Tane say anything?
They could have faced the danger together.
There's more trouble for Rose, when she has to interview biker gang member, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), who she started a relationship with before she knew his true intentions.
Tex seems more interested in playing mind games with Rose than saying anything that could further incriminate him.
Rose is left reeling, when cocky Tex tells the policewoman it will be her fault if Cash dies after the shooting...
At the hospital, Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), is desperate for an update from new doctor-in-town, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), who has taken over from the departed Logan Bennett.
But as Cash is rushed off for EMERGENCY surgery, the situation is not looking good...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
