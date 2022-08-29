Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney discovers Tex's TRUE IDENTITY!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 8 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) has a whole lot of questions but no answers about her boyfriend, Tex Wheeler (guest star Lucas Linehan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has given policewoman Rose a mysterious warning that Tex is not who she thinks he is...
Rose has been doing a background check on Tex but so far her investigation has hit a dead end.
In the meantime, WHERE has Tex got to?
Why has he quit his handyman job working at the Caravan Park and Bait Shop?
Why is he ignoring Rose's phonecalls?
When Tex finally does return, claiming he's been busy with "family issues", Rose runs a police check on his licence plate number.
She's in for a SHOCK when she discovers his REAL name is Leigh Wheeler and he is connected to a biker gang!
Is Rose about to discover the full truth about what Tex and the biker gang have been up to in Summer Bay?
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) has suffered a setback with his mental health, and got another spontaneous tattoo to help cope with the pain he's been feeling lately.
Xander tries to keep his suffering underwraps and hides all the tattoo equipment from the night before from his sister, Rose.
When Rose checks in on him, Xander puts on a brave face and claims everything is OK.
But it seems the paramedic hasn't got a hold on his demons just yet...
Meanwhile, Tane and his nephew, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are waiting to receive further updates from the biker gang, who want to use the local gym to launder money.
When Tex visits the gym, he reveals that Tane will soon have a MYSTERY new employee, who will take care of the books!
This can only mean TROUBLE...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
