Hope is about to be single on The Bold and the Beautiful, so who is next in line?
Who will be Hope's next new man?
With her relationship on the rocks, it looks like Hope is about to be single on The Bold and the Beautiful, which makes us wonder who might be her next great love.
As soon as Hope (Annika Noelle) learns that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gave control of Forrester Creations back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes-Wood) and Eric (John McCook), she’s likely going to kiss her relationship goodbye. Sure, she’ll be proving everyone right when her relationship with Carter ends; after all, nearly everyone around him said she was using him to get her job back and that she didn’t really love him.
Once she’s single again, Hope’s options for a new man are somewhat limited.
Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still in Paris and engaged to Paris (Diamond White), so he’s unlikely to come running back now that she’s available.
Liam (Scott Clifton) will likely be more interested in getting back together with Steffy now that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is free and Finn (Tanner Novlan) will no doubt be trying to find a way to have a relationship with her. Interestingly, Liam was trying to get back together with Hope not so long ago but Hope had just started dating Carter, putting an end to the short-lived quest. It’s hard to say if he would continue his pursuit, especially given her erratic behavior of late. (Also, how is it that Liam still doesn’t know that Ivy [Ashleigh Brewer] is in town?!)
Finn is another possible option for Hope. Once again, he’s in a bad spot with Steffy as he navigates the news that he’s Luna’s father and Luna has been pardoned. Hope was sympathetic to Finn’s ordeal with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown); she supported him when Steffy told him to cut all ties with his birth mother. They stood together at Sheila and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) wedding, but just because they’re step-siblings through their parents’ marriage, doesn’t mean they can’t have a relationship of their own.
Of course, there could always be a new yet-to-be-revealed mystery man in Hope’s life. As Hope struggles to accept Carter’s decision to return the company, she’ll no doubt be in need of some support and she’ll likely try to find it in a new relationship. We don’t see her staying single for long, so it’s just a matter of who she turns to this time around.
