How to Build a Sex Room was filmed in this cool US city

How to Build a Sex Room is a hit among Netflix viewers, but you might be wondering where the series was filmed as we follow a number of couples and one singleton, all looking for a very unique home renovation.

But since most of the series took place inside clients' homes, it wasn't immediately clear where the series was filmed, so we're here to answer all your questions about How to Build a Sex Room's filming locations.

If you want to get to know who took part in the series instead check out our Meet the How to Build a Sex Room cast guide which gives you a rundown of all the people involved in the series including their backgrounds, relationships and reasons for wanting Melanie's help.

Scroll on to find out even more about How to Build a Sex Room...

Where was How to Build a Sex Room filmed?

The unique new reality series was filmed in Denver, Colorado which is the most populous city in the state and it's where Melanie Rose visits clients who are looking for a bespoke sex room.

Located in the Mountain West sub-region of the western United States, Colorado is known for its vast and diverse landscape, from alpine mountains and high plains to deserts and deep canyons, and it's rather picturesque and has a cool reputation.

A post shared by Visit Colorado (@visitcolorado) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Denver is also popularly known as the Mile High City because its official elevation is exactly one mile above sea level, and it has varying neighborhoods that vary from old styles to more modern materials.

This is why some of the properties featured in the series were different from others, with each building providing its own unique set of challenges for Melanie and her building team to ensure space was being used to its full potential.

What else has been filmed in Denver, Colorado?

Lots of things! Denver is actually a very popular filming location for fiction and non-fiction with western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, sport movie Blades of Glory, horror classic The Shining and documentary Bowling for Columbine all being filmed in and around the area.

So Denver has been home to a number of diverse projects over the years, including Netflix's recent reality hit, who knows what else will be filmed here in the future? We'll have to wait and see...

How to Build a Sex Room is available exclusively on Netflix.