I believe that General Hospital’s Drew is going to tank Willow’s custody case

There has been a lot of Drew (Cameron Mathison) hate lately on General Hospital, but there’s more coming and I’m not sorry. I truly believe Drew’s unhinged obsession with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is going to end up hurting her in her custody fight when Michael (Chad Duell) recovers.

This man was a Navy SEAL, but he is acting with no discipline, no plan and a weird obsessiveness when it comes to Willow. Has anyone seen Scout (Cossette Abinante) lately? Has Drew even mentioned her? Father of the Year material for sure.

Drew is pushing everyone’s boundaries except Willow’s, who doesn’t seem to have any where he’s concerned. And that is not going to play well in family court. Even if it does come out that Michael is the father of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby, he could still easily get primary custody of the kids. Let’s explore the case Michael can make against Willow.

The cheating

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Michael’s one-night stand with Sasha shouldn’t affect the custody fight that much. While it was not ok for him to cheat, Willow did cheat first. And it was just once, whereas Willow kept cheating. I think that if the custody case goes to court a judge would see them as even on the affair front. A family court judge would be more concerned with what happens to the kids moving forward, not with what happened to split up the marriage.

Willow replacing Michael

One of the biggest problems that Willow is going to face in family court is the way that Drew has just pushed Michael aside and tried to immediately step into the role of “father” for Willow’s kids. Willow looks like an irresponsible mother because she jumped into a relationship with a new partner before her marriage was officially broken up.

Introducing Drew as a father figure to her kids by taking Wiley (Viron Weaver) to D.C. for Drew’s inauguration, and having him around the kids all the time can be seen as deliberately replacing Michael in the kids’ lives.

If she moves in with Drew, that will be terrible for her custody case because it looks bad for her to uproot the kids and move in with her new boyfriend so quickly while Michael fights to recover. But Drew probably won’t take no for an answer now that he’s bought a house for Willow and her kids.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The constant moving

Willow moves those kids around so much she’s going to give them whiplash. They have lived at the main house, the gatehouse and Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) apartment at various times recently. A judge may not look favorably upon such antics.

When the judge asks why she can’t keep them in a permanent home she will have to admit that she is moving them out of spite to goad Tracy (Jane Elliot). That will show the judge that Willow is petty and vindicative, willing to use her children as pawns.

Kids need stability and consistency. Willow’s mindset has been all over the map, and her address has been all over the map too. Any judge with a day of family court experience will realize that the kids are better off with Michael, who can give the children a stable home.

The best thing that Willow could do to help her custody case is stay put in the gatehouse and make it work. It’s absolutely nuts that she’s going to move the kids again out of spite because Tracy won’t let her boyfriend come over.

Drew Quartermaine is a menace with no boundaries

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Drew himself is going to be what tanks Willow’s custody case though. His unhinged behavior is going to be brought up in court. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will definitely bring up his lying, cheating, blackmailing and other character crimes to show that he’s not fit to be a parent and that the kids shouldn’t be around him.

Practically everyone in Port Charles could take the stand to talk about Drew using his position as a congressman to bully them, blackmail them or try to improve his position like he did trying to get special favors from Anna (Finola Hughes) in exchange for police funding.

And once the press picks up on Carly’s (Laura Wright) confrontation with him at Metro Court, where she put all his dirty laundry on blast, his role as a congressman may be in jeopardy. With his job on the line, he will have to be in D.C. more, which creates an even more unstable home situation for Wily and Amelia.

Eventually, Willow is going to need to make a choice. Either her kids are the priority, or Drew is. It’s very possible that she will have to choose between having a relationship with Drew or having custody of her kids, because she probably won’t be able to have both.