Instant Dream Home cast: who's who in the home renovation show

For those that can recall when the phrase "move that bus" on a Sunday night wasn’t referring to a Greyhound and actually enjoyed Ty Pennington hosting the hit series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, then allow us to recommend the brand new series Instant Dream Home season 1.

Netflix describes their new show by stating the following:

"Each episode features a home that needs a little bit of TLC, but for various reasons — health, financial or otherwise — the owners haven’t been able to do it themselves. So a crew of designers swoops in to turn each family’s dream home into a reality. The best part is the homeowners have no idea it’s happening.

"Sneakily nominated for the makeovers by 'accomplices' — someone close to them — unsuspecting residents are whisked away for the day while a huge crew makes magic happen. When the owners return home, they’re surprised with — and often a little choked up by — their completely rehabbed abodes.”

By the way, these renovations take place all within 12 hours.

But just who are the talented people behind these life-changing home overhauls on Instant Dream Home? We have everything you need to know.

Danielle Brooks, host

Danielle Brooks in Instant Dream Home (Image credit: Netflix)

Serving as the Instant Dream Home host is actress Danielle Brooks. Brooks rose to fame with her breakout role as Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson in the Emmy-winning series Orange Is the New Black. Since starring in the drama she has gone on play Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker, earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sophia in the Broadway production of The Color Purple and won a Grammy for her contribution to the musical theater album of the same name.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention that Brooks is reprising her role of Sophia in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, starring alongside Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Halle Bailey (Grown-ish) and more.

Nick Cutsumpas, landscape designer/plant coach

Danielle Brooks and Nick Cutsumpas in Instant Dream Home (Image credit: Netflix)

As the self-professed "plantrepreneur," Nick Cutsumpas is the expert when it comes to all things green. According to his website (opens in new tab), his mission is about "giving people the knowledge and confidence they need to create their own green spaces in the pursuit of environmental action and social justice." It’s interesting to note that he has over 150 clients between New York and California alone.

Adair Curtis, interior designer

Adair in Instant Dream Home (Image credit: Netflix)

Adair Curits is on the team to guide the aesthetics of the renovated spaces. Prior to his work on the Netflix show, he earned a reputation for his eye for style as the director of JSN Studios (opens in new tab), a business that, according to its website, "designs interiors, products and fashion moments honoring past, present and future with the simple purpose of helping our clients and collaborators look and live well."

Paige Mobley, special projects expert

Paige Mobley in Instant Dream Home (Image credit: Netflix)

Paige Mobley is not a novice to reality television. She was actually a contestant on America’s Next Top Model cycle 23. On Instant Dream Home she serves as the team’s special projects expert, making sure the renovations are uniquely suited for each client. Additionally, we should point out that she is a co-founder of Eastend Entertainment (opens in new tab), a production company championing emerging female filmmakers.

Erik Curtis, carpenter

Erik Curtis in Instant Dream Home (Image credit: Netflix)

Erik Curtis is a professional carpenter, sculptor and is the residential wood expert in the series. His skills have landed him teaching positions at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship and Lohr School of Woodworking. Additionally, he has his own construction company, Eric Curtis Construction Ltd.

Be sure you catch Instant Dream Home season 1 now streaming on Netflix.