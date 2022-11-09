Is Moira leaving Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale's long-term resident Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is set to leave the village after discovering the devastating truth about Al Chapman's (Michael Wildman) murder — but is this the last we'll see of the fiery farmer?

Moira's husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is currently in prison for the murder of Al. However, Moira was left distraught when Cain confessed that he wasn't the one who killed Al and it was actually his 10-year-old son Kyle (Huey Quinn) who pulled the trigger.

Since then, Cain has been covering for his son and is taking the fall for the crime, meanwhile, Moira has been unable to cope with the terrible truth and wants to leave the village in a bid to protect her children.

Moira vows to run away with Kyle and her son Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) to try and stop the secret from coming out — so is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale?

As gossip circulates around the Dales, Moira is unable to cope with staying in the village and tells Cain that she's taking the kids to Scotland.

Cain is heartbroken by the news, fearing that he may have lost his wife for good as he languishes in prison. Could this be the final goodbye between the couple as Cain remains determined to pay the ultimate sacrifice for his son?

Moira ends up fleeing to Belfast after finding out from her son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) that Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) has taken Kyle there.

Moira then reveals her plans to her brother, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who is devastated to learn that she's leaving. But is the last we'll see of Moira?

Moira breaks the news to Cain that she's leaving. (Image credit: ITV)

Actress Natalie reassured fans that Moira will be back in Emmerdale and won't be leaving for good. Phew!

She told Metro: "She gets her head round it, she comes back from Belfast and says, 'it was a blip,' she’s okay now and she says, 'we can make it work, we will make it work.' She doesn’t really know deep down whether that is something she can do.

"But at this stage she thinks, 'I’ve got to give it everything,' because it’s the love of her life and she’s got a family with him. We had a scene together where she says, 'I’ll do everything I possibly can to keep this family together.' That’s always been Moira’s thing, she’s fierce about her family."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.