Emmerdale spoilers: Will Cain Dingle KILL Al Chapman?
Airs Monday 31 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) goes gunning for Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Cain has so far remained unaware that his married sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), has been having an affair with local businessman, Al.
Infact, Chas missed her own mum Faith's passing because she was fooling around with secret lover, Al, at a hotel.
But shortly after Faith's funeral, Cain notices a tense atmosphere between Chas and her son, Aaron (Danny Miller).
Then Cain accidentally stumbles upon Chas's secret burner phone, which she has been using to make secret calls to Al!
After reading a string of messages between Chas and a MYSTERY man, Cain decides to take steps to find out the man's identity...
Cain uses the phone to set a trap... and later that day comes face-to-face with Al at a barn!
Armed with a shotgun, how far will Cain go to show his utter comtempt for the affair?
And will Chas realise she has been rumbled before things totally get out of hand between hated village rivals, Cain and Al?
Elsewhere, Aaron has packed his bag and is ready to leave the village again after tragic times for the Dingle family.
Aaron says his goodbyes to father figure Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and family relative, Vinny (Bradley Johnson).
Chas is desperate to know just how much Aaron has let slip about her affair with Al.
But disgusted by her ongoing behaviour, Aaron makes it clear that he has nothing more to say to Chas.
Will things really end on such a sour note between mum and son?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
