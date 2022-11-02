Is Cain Dingle leaving Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Emmerdale favourite Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has sparked concern that he may be leaving the village after a violent showdown with his enemy Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Al was killed during the confrontation and Cain was subsequently charged with his murder. Now, a long stint in prison is seemingly on the horizon for Cain.

However, he never revealed any information about discovering Al's affair with his sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) — which is what triggered Cain to lure Al to the barn prior to his death.

With his future looking unsure in Emmerdale, will Cain be leaving the village he's called home for 19 years?

Is Cain Dingle leaving Emmerdale?

It's looking like Cain may be put behind bars for a very long time after the police charged him with Al's murder.

During the interview process, Cain lied about what happened in the barn, telling the police that he had heard a gunshot on his land and went to investigate, which is when he found Al's body.

He then explained that he was putting on the safety catch on the gun, before Al's fiancé Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) walked in and called the police.

However, was it someone else who pulled the trigger and killed Al? We were never actually shown who shot the gun, so could someone else have interrupted their fight and delivered the fatal blow? If so, could Cain be covering for them?

At the moment, all evidence points to Cain being the killer as he was caught with the weapon whilst standing over Al's body, and along with the fact that he had lured Al to the barn, things don't look good.

Cain Dingle and Al Chapman's fight resulted in tragedy. (Image credit: ITV)

With a trial now looming, will we be seeing Cain sent down for good and leave Emmerdale?

It is currently unknown whether the village bad boy will be leaving the soap or what is in store for Cain, but there could be many possibilities to the case in the soap world.

With Chas at the forefront of the scandal, could Cain blame the murder on his sister? After all, he did use her burner phone to set up a meeting place.

Whatever happens to the hardman, we'll have to continue watching to find out Cain's future in the Dales.

How many years has Cain Dingle been in Emmerdale?

Cain made his first appearance in Emmerdale in 2000 and was involved in a number of major storylines. Jeff left the role six years later to pursue other projects but later returned permanently in 2009. So, he has been in the soap for a total of 22 years, on screen for 19 of those... and has since become a much-loved character.

