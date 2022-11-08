Emmerdale fans beg soap bosses to keep Cain and Moira together

Emmerdale fans have begged soap bosses not to split up Cain and Moira Dingle - or Coira as the viewers dub them - after emotional prison scenes in last night's episode.

The heartbreaking episode showed Cain explaining to Moira that he hadn't killed Al Chapman after all.

Instead, Cain revealed that his son Kyle Winchester pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, little Kyle was spilling the beans to his mum, Amy Wyatt, who listened in shock to what her son was telling her.

In flashback scenes viewers watched the story play out.

Cain had found out that his sister Chas was having an affair with Al Chapman and was planning to leave Emmerdale with him.

Disgusted, he had lured Al to the barn intending to warn him off with the help of a shotgun.

But Cain didn't know that Kyle was hiding out watching everything! And when he and Al struggled, Kyle grabbed the shotgun and aimed it at Al.

Both Al and Cain begged the lad to drop the gun, but then Al made a grab for Kyle and the gun went off.

Cain took charge, telling Kyle to wait for him outside. But as he was wiping the gun clean, Kerry Wyatt - Al's fiancee - walked in.

Before Cain could tell her the truth, she was screaming for Chloe Harris to call the police.

And Cain took the rap for his son.

When Cain explained how the events played out to his horrified wife, Moira, she was sad and angry but determined to stand by her man.

Cain - who's pleaded guilty to murder and therefore facing life inside - told her to move on and find someone else to be happy with.

But Moira said that if the situation was reversed and she was in prison, Cain would stick with her.

Fair point!

Emmerdale viewers loved the emotional scenes between the pair, saying they were some of the show's "finest".

@emmerdale #emmerdale I thought the scenes in prison with Moira and Cain were some of there finest, absolutely loved it, I would have done the same as Cain if i were in his shoesNovember 7, 2022 See more

And they begged Emmerdale bosses not to break up Coira, pointing out that actors Jeff Hordley and Natalie J Robb, who play the couple, are a "powerhouse of a duo" with chemistry that is "off the charts".

Jeff and Nat are powerhouse of a duo aren’t they? Them scenes alone prove how amazing they are, yet Emmerdale been putting them on the back burner madness #EmmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

Brilliant episode, I was in tears,please don't break moira & cain up..Brilliant acting from all ..please let all be ok...November 7, 2022 See more

my coira heart just broke. natalie and jeff are absolutely brilliant. this cannot be the end of cain and moira. after everything they’ve been through over the years, they can get through this surely💔 #emmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

Oh my lord @emmerdale what have you done to me 😭 What an episode…jeez man…best episode of #emmerdale ever 👏👏👏 @nattycatjc @HordleyJeff the chemistry these two have is just off the charts…@nataliejamieson & wee #Huey just fantastic stuffNovember 7, 2022 See more

Cain and Moria 😭😭😭😭😭 #EmmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

Cain & Moira. 💔😭 #emmerdaleNovember 7, 2022 See more

