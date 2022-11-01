Is there a Hocus Pocus 3 coming? All we know about a Hocus Pocus return

*Warning! Contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2*

Nearly thirty years on from the original Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, we finally got the long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which saw Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson), Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) all return to play the legendary Sanderson Sisters.

Since Hocus Pocus 2 landed on Disney Plus, it set a streaming record in its opening weekend on the platform — with the movie being watched a whopping 2.7 billion minutes after its release on September 30.

After its huge success, now everyone is wanting to know if Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works — will the Halloween fun continue with the wonderfully wicked Sanderson Sisters once again?

Is there a Hocus Pocus 3 coming?

There has been no official confirmation from Disney on whether there will be a Hocus Pocus 3. However, if you managed to catch the magical after-credits scene of Hocus Pocus 2, you know that the wicked Sanderson Sisters may return to terrorize Salem once again in a third movie.

At the end of Hocus Pocus 2, the after-credits scene showed Gilbert's (Sam Richardson) black cat, Cobweb, walking down the hallway of Gilbert's magic shop, which was once the home of the Sanderson Sisters.

Cobweb then jumped onto a bookshelf where we saw a box labeled "B.F. #2 Candle", indicating that another Black Flame candle was inside, leaving the door open for the Sanderson Sisters' return.

In another exciting twist, stars of the original 1993 Hocus Pocus who didn't return for the sequel were also interested in a third movie.

Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Omri Katz (Max Dennison) and Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx, were all up for another Hocus Pocus movie, with Vinessa telling Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab): "It's such a fun story, and obviously having us reminisce about this makes it that much more fun and the fondness keeps growing."

Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) in Hocus Pocus 2. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Omri added that he'd be "100 percent down to do it" if he was offered the opportunity, meanwhile Jason would "absolutely" participate.

However, Kathy Najimy seemed unsure that she would return to reprise her role as Mary Sanderson, telling Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab): "I feel like we're done. We've pulled every story you could pull out of this. I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again. I don't know that there are plans for a third one."

Meanwhile, Bette added: "The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how.

"I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Hocus Pocus 2 is available to watch on Disney Plus now.