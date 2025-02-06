Is there going to be a Bookie season 3?

Bookie season 2 wrapped up its eight-episode run on Thursday, January 30, making all 16 episodes of the Sebastian Maniscalco and Chuck Lorre comedy series available to stream exclusively on Max. But is there more on the way? Is a Bookie season 3 happening?

Created by Lorre and Nick Bakay, Bookie follows Danny (Maniscalco), who runs an illegal sports book in Los Angeles, along with his business partner Ray (Omar J. Dorsey). Together they deal with degenerate gamblers and other eccentric characters that make up his family, co-workers and friends. The series also stars Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Rob Cordry.

While the show hasn’t received the awards recognition of Max originals like Hacks, Bookie has a 90% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is a personal favorite among the current slate of Max shows. But what are the odds that we’re going to get a Bookie season 3?

What’s the status of Bookie season 3?

As of publication, we just don’t know. Max has not made an official announcement about the show’s future since it aired the season 2 finale. That’s not any reason to panic right now, as it took a few weeks for Max to pick up Bookie for season 2 after the first season concluded. If Bookie gets renewed, Lorre and Bakay definitely left the door open for more stories to tell in a future season (SPOILER alert if you aren’t caught up with season 2).

It was a busy finale for Danny, as he and Ray caught up with banker Gregory (Bob Clendenin) in Panama after he absconded with their money. While their plans got a little complicated by the Boston bookies Mickey (Kevin Chapman) and Lou (Zack Ward), they got their money back in the form of diamonds and were set to move forward with a new partnership with mega bookmaker Nick Quatrani (Paul Ben-Victor), who also tipped them off on how Walt (Corddry) was screwing them over and allowed them to deal with it.

Things at home are a little more unsettled. While Danny and Sandra (Anders) still appear to be good, it’s his houseguests and neighbors that are causing Danny problems. That includes his mother-in-law Wendy (Dale Dickey) still living with them and now cop Carl (Toby Huss) moving in next store. Meanwhile Ray seems cornered by his baby’s mother Janelle (Selina Kaye) now pregnant with their second child and his grandmother (Arnetia Walker) pushing him toward marrying Janelle.

But the big bombshell comes in the final moments of the season, when Mickey and Lou reappear. Danny and Ray remind them that they are off limits because of their affiliation with Nick, but as it turns out, Nick is dead, and while unsaid, it seems pretty clear that these two had something to do with it. So do Danny and Ray work for Mickey and Lou?

Here’s hoping we get answers to those storylines with a Bookie season 3. We’ll update this page as info about the show’s future is revealed.