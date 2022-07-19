Josie Gibson on hosting This Morning — 'I still can’t believe they trust me with the job!’

Josie Gibson is having a ball sitting on the hallowed This Morning sofa as one of the daytime show’s regular stand-in presenters. The Big Brother 2010 champion has been a member of the team since joining the hit ITV show as a competition announcer in 2019 and, after filling in for Holly Willoughby last year, she has gone on to front the programme alongside all four main hosts – Holly, Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Josie’s back at the helm of This Morning on ITV from Monday July 25, alongside Craig Doyle, as Holly and Phil take their summer break.

"I can’t wait – I love working at This Morning so much, I’ve got the best job ever!" enthuses Josie who here tells us much more about being back in the This Morning hot seat…

Josie Gibson interview: How does it feel to be hosting This Morning again?

Josie Gibson says: "It's a massive deal – I still can’t believe they trust me with the job! If you’d said to me, ‘One day, you’ll be hosting This Morning’ – the biggest daytime TV show in the UK – I’d have probably burst out laughing. Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing this. I feel honoured."

You’ve co-hosted the show with all four main stars now. Have you picked up any presenting tips?

Josie says: "Oh yes, from all of them. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. Alison Hammond said, ‘Your job is to get the most out of the guests’, and would ring me up and talk me through the shows, giving lots of tips. Phil’s the master of his trade and has given me tips, too. I’m quite nosey and from a small town, so I think that helps when it comes to speaking with guests!"

Josie has picked up plenty of interview tips from Alison Hammond. (Image credit: ITV)

There are some great names standing in for Holly and Phil this summer, including Rylan Clark, Ruth Langsford and Vernon Kay. We’re hoping you’re paired up with Vernon again!

Josie says: "Vernon Kay is quite possibly the funniest human being on the planet. I love how northern he is and how south-west I am. I did get starstruck, which is embarrassing, but I really gelled with him and love being in his company. He’s a true professional. I don’t know how anybody can be that good, that funny and that lovely and beautiful. He’s just brilliant."

'Vernon Kay is quite possibly the funniest human being on the planet!' says Josie. (Image credit: ITV)

Did any amusing mishaps happen when you were paired up in April?

Josie says: "Poor [Anatomy of a Scandal stars] Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend, that’s all I can say! I started talking about my earlobes, because every time I hear Obi-Wan Kenobi, I just think of Lobey-Wan Kenobi [Josie revealed her school nickname as talk turned to Rupert’s role in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi]. I’m sure Vernon thought that was a bit weird, but he let me carry on!"

Do you get nervous before the camera starts rolling?

Josie reveals: "All the time. Now and again, I have to give myself a little talking-to, because I sometimes get imposter syndrome and think, ‘What am I doing here? How did this happen? How did I get myself into this?’ But Alison always says everyone deserves to be there."

What are your favourite segments you’ve filmed for the show?

Josie says: "I loved the Staycation Showdown I did with Alison, and the competition where we went to Lapland. It was the most magical experience. I still pinch myself now and think, ‘Is this job actually real?’ You meet so many amazing people and do so many amazing things – apart from when they’re chucking me off a mountain, but at least I can say I’ve done it!"

Did you enjoy filming your recent This Morning mini-series, Josie’s Camping Capers

Josie reveals: "I absolutely love being at one with nature; there’s something about the simplicity and beauty of it. But I have to be honest, I’m more of a campervan or caravan girl than a tent girl. It’s nice to have a toilet and shower nearby!"

Do you have any must-have travel items?

Josie reveals: "My new Dyson hairdryer – it’s the best thing I’ve ever bought in my life! Sun cream, because I’m freckly and burn. A clean pair of pants, some deodorant, and a toothbrush. That’s a very efficient travel bag!"

Which celebrity would you most like as a travel companion?

Josie says: "That’s hard. I love Dame Kelly Holmes, who I met recently on ITV’s Cooking with the Stars. I love Anton Du Beke, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Emma Willis, Holly Willoughby… It’s too hard!"

Talking of Cooking with the Stars… Has your confidence in the kitchen improved since taking part and making it to the final?

Josie says: "It’s a lot better when I’m doing Indian meals. I’m confident with my spices now! I’d love to see my chef mentor, Tony Singh, on the sofa soon."

Tony Singh and Josie Gibson on Cooking With The Stars 2022. (Image credit: ITV )

Finally, have you got any summer plans for you and your son, Reggie?

Josie reveals: "I’m taking two weeks off for his [4th] birthday, and have something major planned every day! We’re going to Legoland and Warwick Castle, where we’re going to be Knights for a night. He’s getting spoiled rotten!"

This Morning runs weekdays, Monday to Friday, on ITV from 10am. Josie Gibson co-hosts with Craig Doyle from Monday July 25 2022.