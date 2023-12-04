Kitchen Nightmares: is Diwan still open?

Gordon Ramsay headed to Port Washington, New York, in Kitchen Nightmares season 8, to meet with the owners of Diwan Restaurant. The restaurant, which has been open for over three decades, sits on the waterfront and boasts beautiful views to go with its authentic North Indian cuisine. So is Diwan still open?

Take a look at the episode description for the season finale, which features both Diwan and Max's Bar & Grill: "Gordon Ramsay heads to Max’s Bar & Grill in Long Branch, New Jersey to mediate the restaurant’s divorced owners through their frustrations with each other before their business crumbles. Then, Gordon steps in to help transform Diwan, an established Indian restaurant in Port Washington, New York, that is also running a Mexican restaurant out of the same kitchen in the all-new “Max’s/Diwan” two-part season finale episode of Kitchen Nightmares."

We're happy to report that Diwan is still open.

So far this season, Ramsay and his Kitchen Nightmares team have been able to offer support and guidance to several struggling establishments including South Brooklyn Foundry, El Cantito, The Juicy Box, Da Mimmo, In the Drink, Bask 46 and Bel Aire Diner. One restaurant, the Love Bites Cafe in Saugerties, N.Y., closed within two months of filming due to some health issues faced by the owners.

Diwan Indian Restaurant currently has a 4.3-star rating with 424 reviews on Google Reviews. Many reviews offer praise for Diwan's authentic Indian cuisine and generous portions while some reviews critique the service and the flavors.

After reviewing the restaurant's menu, it looks like the Mexican food has been removed from the menu, which makes sense given the challenge of preparing two very different types of food in the same kitchen. We've seen Ramsay cull menu items in previous episodes of the show, noting that big menus are not only costly, but they're unwieldly in the long term. We imagine that Ramsay's advice was to stop offering Mexican cuisine in order to return Diwan's complete focus on the North Indian food that helped the eatery earn the distinction of "Best Indian Restaurant" on Long Island.

Kitchen Nightmares airs Monday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, with new episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.