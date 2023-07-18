Meet the Justified: City Primeval cast — who's who in the limited series

Timothy Olyphant dons the Stetson once again, returning to play one of his most recognizable characters, Raylan Givens, but he's not the lone draw in the Justified: City Primeval cast. Quite the ensemble has been brought together to bring this limited series, which serves as a continuation of the popular Justified series, to viewers as one of summer TV's biggest shows.

The series is based on Elmore Leonard's book City Primeval, which sees a crazed serial killer walking the streets of Detroit, emboldened by the fact that his lawyer is able to get him out of most situations. Of course, Raylan Givens is not one to let something like that stand, so the two are bound to play a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

The character of Givens was not originally in Leonard's novel, but the creatives behind the series decided to mash-up the two worlds of Leonard into one. It works apparently, as Justified: City Primeval has a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

How does Olyphant's Givens fit into this story, and who are the other characters and actors appearing in the show? Let's take a closer look at the Justified: City Primeval cast.

Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

Timothy Olyphant in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Jeff Daly/FX)

Raylan Givens is a US Marshal. When his story wrapped up in Justified, he left his home of Kentucky for Miami so he could be there for his daughter. Now, 15 years later, Givens is struggling now that she is a teenager. He is forced to bring her with him to Detroit as he gets involved in a criminal investigation regarding the "Oklahoma Wildman," Clement Mansell, that quickly becomes quite personal.

Raylan Givens is probably Timothy Olyphant's most notable role in his career, as he earned rave reviews for his performance during Justified's original run, as well as an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Other roles fans will recognize Olyphant from include The Mandalorian, Daisy Jones & the Six, Full Circle, Amsterdam, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Deadwood.

Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell

Boyd Holbrook in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman," is a dangerous criminal whose involvement in a murder draws the attention of Givens and other police in Detroit. However, because of the help of his lawyer, Mansell has an air of invincibility about him and openly taunts Givens.

Boyd Holbrook is no stranger to playing villainous characters, having recently done so in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as in the superhero movie Logan. Holbrook has also starred in The Sandman, Beckett and Narcos throughout his career.

Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder

Aunjanue Ellis in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Carolyn Wilder is a skilled and determined defense attorney, willing to protect her clients at all cost, even in the case of Mansell. This of course puts her in direct conflict with Raylan Givens, as she puts up legal hurdles for him as he tries to prove Mansell's guilt.

Aunjanue Ellis plays Wilder in the series. In addition to receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in King Richard, Ellis has starred in plenty of popular TV shows and movies, including 61st Street, Lovecraft Country, When They See Us, Quantico and Ray.

Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens

Vivian Olyphant in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Willa Givens is Raylan's teenage daughter. She was on her way to disciplinary camp, but instead ends up joining her father in Detroit. She soon becomes involved in the case as Mansell attempts to befriend her.

Timothy Olyphant's real-life daughter is playing his TV daughter here. This is Vivian Olyphant's first major role.

Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton

Adelaide Clemens in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: George Burns Jr./FX)

Sandy Stanton is the girlfriend and accomplice to Mansell. The character is played by Adelaide Clemens, who has previously starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, Rectify and The Great Gatsby.

Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson

Victor Williams in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

A detective with the Detroit Police Department, Wendell Robinson is a key ally for Givens as he works the case against Mansell. Viewers have seen Victor Williams before on TV shows like The Good Lord Bird, Hunters, Happy Together and The Affair.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Sweetie

Vondie Curtis-Hall in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Sweetie is another one of Mansell's accomplices, having worked with him for a number of years. However, he also knows just how dangerous Mansell can be. Vondie Curtis-Hall is a long-time character actor that has appeared in The Recruit, For the People, Harriet, Daredevil and Chicago Hope.

Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey

Marin Ireland in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Maureen Downey is a Detroit Police officer who helps Givens out with the case. She is played by Marin Ireland, who has previously starred in The Boogeyman, The Umbrella Academy, Gaslit, Y: The Last Man, Sneaky Pete and Hell or High Water.

Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert

Norbert Leo Butz in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Also helping out Givens is officer Norbert. Norbert Leo Butz plays the police officer in the series. The Girl from Plainview, Fosse/Verdon and Bloodline are among the previous shows that Butz has starred in.

Keith David as Judge Alvin Guy

Keith David in Justified: City Primeval (Image credit: George Burns Jr./FX)

Judge Alvin Guy serves on the bench in Detroit, but he soon draws the ire of Mansell and the police. Keith David portrays the judge. David has lent his talents to many big-name shows and movies throughout his career, including Rick and Morty, From Scratch, Cloud Atlas, Crash, Requiem for a Dream, Armageddon and The Thing.

Justified: City Primeval airs weekly on Tuesdays on FX at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes are then available to stream the next day on Hulu.