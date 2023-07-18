Meet the Justified: City Primeval cast — who's who in the limited series
Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens is back in Justified: City Primeval, but who is joining him?
Timothy Olyphant dons the Stetson once again, returning to play one of his most recognizable characters, Raylan Givens, but he's not the lone draw in the Justified: City Primeval cast. Quite the ensemble has been brought together to bring this limited series, which serves as a continuation of the popular Justified series, to viewers as one of summer TV's biggest shows.
The series is based on Elmore Leonard's book City Primeval, which sees a crazed serial killer walking the streets of Detroit, emboldened by the fact that his lawyer is able to get him out of most situations. Of course, Raylan Givens is not one to let something like that stand, so the two are bound to play a dangerous game of cat and mouse.
The character of Givens was not originally in Leonard's novel, but the creatives behind the series decided to mash-up the two worlds of Leonard into one. It works apparently, as Justified: City Primeval has a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.
How does Olyphant's Givens fit into this story, and who are the other characters and actors appearing in the show? Let's take a closer look at the Justified: City Primeval cast.
Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens
Raylan Givens is a US Marshal. When his story wrapped up in Justified, he left his home of Kentucky for Miami so he could be there for his daughter. Now, 15 years later, Givens is struggling now that she is a teenager. He is forced to bring her with him to Detroit as he gets involved in a criminal investigation regarding the "Oklahoma Wildman," Clement Mansell, that quickly becomes quite personal.
Raylan Givens is probably Timothy Olyphant's most notable role in his career, as he earned rave reviews for his performance during Justified's original run, as well as an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Other roles fans will recognize Olyphant from include The Mandalorian, Daisy Jones & the Six, Full Circle, Amsterdam, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Deadwood.
Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell
Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman," is a dangerous criminal whose involvement in a murder draws the attention of Givens and other police in Detroit. However, because of the help of his lawyer, Mansell has an air of invincibility about him and openly taunts Givens.
Boyd Holbrook is no stranger to playing villainous characters, having recently done so in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as in the superhero movie Logan. Holbrook has also starred in The Sandman, Beckett and Narcos throughout his career.
Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilder
Carolyn Wilder is a skilled and determined defense attorney, willing to protect her clients at all cost, even in the case of Mansell. This of course puts her in direct conflict with Raylan Givens, as she puts up legal hurdles for him as he tries to prove Mansell's guilt.
Aunjanue Ellis plays Wilder in the series. In addition to receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in King Richard, Ellis has starred in plenty of popular TV shows and movies, including 61st Street, Lovecraft Country, When They See Us, Quantico and Ray.
Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens
Willa Givens is Raylan's teenage daughter. She was on her way to disciplinary camp, but instead ends up joining her father in Detroit. She soon becomes involved in the case as Mansell attempts to befriend her.
Timothy Olyphant's real-life daughter is playing his TV daughter here. This is Vivian Olyphant's first major role.
Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton
Sandy Stanton is the girlfriend and accomplice to Mansell. The character is played by Adelaide Clemens, who has previously starred in Under the Banner of Heaven, Rectify and The Great Gatsby.
Victor Williams as Wendell Robinson
A detective with the Detroit Police Department, Wendell Robinson is a key ally for Givens as he works the case against Mansell. Viewers have seen Victor Williams before on TV shows like The Good Lord Bird, Hunters, Happy Together and The Affair.
Vondie Curtis-Hall as Sweetie
Sweetie is another one of Mansell's accomplices, having worked with him for a number of years. However, he also knows just how dangerous Mansell can be. Vondie Curtis-Hall is a long-time character actor that has appeared in The Recruit, For the People, Harriet, Daredevil and Chicago Hope.
Marin Ireland as Maureen Downey
Maureen Downey is a Detroit Police officer who helps Givens out with the case. She is played by Marin Ireland, who has previously starred in The Boogeyman, The Umbrella Academy, Gaslit, Y: The Last Man, Sneaky Pete and Hell or High Water.
Norbert Leo Butz as Norbert
Also helping out Givens is officer Norbert. Norbert Leo Butz plays the police officer in the series. The Girl from Plainview, Fosse/Verdon and Bloodline are among the previous shows that Butz has starred in.
Keith David as Judge Alvin Guy
Judge Alvin Guy serves on the bench in Detroit, but he soon draws the ire of Mansell and the police. Keith David portrays the judge. David has lent his talents to many big-name shows and movies throughout his career, including Rick and Morty, From Scratch, Cloud Atlas, Crash, Requiem for a Dream, Armageddon and The Thing.
Justified: City Primeval airs weekly on Tuesdays on FX at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes are then available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
Most Popular
By Sophia Soto
By Sophia Soto