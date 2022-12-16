Meet The Recruit cast: Who's who in Netflix's action series

The Recruit is fronted by Noah Centineo — but who else is in the cast?

Created by The Rookie’s showrunner Alexi Hawley, The Recruit is a new action drama that takes viewers on a wild ride across the world as a lawyer tries to get a former CIA asset out of prison.

Over the course of its eight-episode first season, The Recruit follows Owen, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job kicks up a notch when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze. Wanting to get out of prison, she plans to expose the agency unless they help exonerate her.

Owen becomes entangled in a dangerous world of power politics filled with mischievous players, as he travels the world to hopefully complete his assignment and make his mark at the CIA.

Read on to find out more about who the main characters are in The Recruit...

Who’s who in The Recruit cast…

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Owen is a lawyer who just started working at the CIA, mainly out of the need to do something a bit more challenging with his life than being a corporate lawyer. Ambitious and reckless, he is not afraid to put himself in danger in order to figure out his cases.

Where else have you seen Noah Centineo? Netflix subscribers with an interest in teen romance will remember Centineo for his role as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies. Before that, he received praises for his role in The Fosters and has since been seen playing opposite Dwayne Johnson in DC’s Black Adam.

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Laura Haddock plays Max Meladze, a former CIA asset that used to help the agency through her contacts in Belarus. Arrested for murder, Max is locked up in an Arizona prison when she decides to send out a graymail to the agency in order to get them to help her out.

Where else have you seen Laura Haddock? English actress Laura Haddock has been featured in several movies, including the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, Transformers: The Last Knight and Downton Abbey: A New Era. TV watchers might also know her from White Lies, The Level and Da Vinci’s Demons.

Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner

Playing the role of Violet is Aarti Mann. She is another lawyer working in the General Counsel’s office, alongside Owen and Lester. She knows how the agency works and that it’s a lion’s den where it is best to trust no one.

Where else have you seen Aarti Mann? Mann is already part of the Netflix family as she was featured in the teen comedy Never Have I Ever. Other television roles in her filmography include The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens

As Lester, Colton Dunn plays a lawyer who does not intend on making Owen’s life at the CIA any easy. Along with Violet, he purposefully misdirects Owen during his first case as they both see this newcomer as a threat to them.

Where else have you seen Colton Dunn? Colton Dunn is a familiar face for comedy fans, having starred in shows like Parks and Recreation, Key and Peele and Superstore. He has also acted in several comedies for the big screen, including Other People and Blockers.

Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland

Fivel Stewart plays the part of Hannah, Owen’s roommate and former girlfriend. She is a corporate lawyer who thinks Owen made a bad decision when he decided to join the CIA. Although she wants to be supportive, she cannot help but think this choice will do him more harm than good.

Where else have you seen Fivel Stewart? California native Fivel Stewart is perhaps best known for her role in another Netflix series as she played the part of Izzie on Atypical. She has also been seen in a few genre films including Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft and The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence Hoffman

In The Recruit Daniel Quincy Annoh stars as Owen’s other roommate, Terence, a young man who works at the Treasury. He often smoothes tensions between Owen and Hannah and helps bring in cheerfulness into their household.

Where else have you seen Daniel Quincy Annoh? Annoh is himself a new recruit as he stars in this Netflix series, having only been in a handful of short films prior to landing his role in The Recruit.

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

The role of Janus is played by Kristian Bruun. This other CIA lawyer feels overwhelmed by his job and sleeps in his office when no one is looking. He is the only one who seems open to helping Owen finding his way around the inner workings of the agency.

Where else have you seen Kristian Bruun? Kristian Brunn might be best known by TV viewers for playing the parts of Donnie Hendrix in Orphan Black and Constable Jackson in Murdoch Mysteries. He was also recently spotted in Snowpiercer.

Vondie Curtis Hall as Walter Nyland

As Walter Nyland, Vondie Curtis Hall portrays Owen’s boss at the General Counsel's office. He is a sharp-eyed man who appreciates Owen’s initiative on his graymail case but has little patience for mistakes.

Where else have you seen Vondie Curtis Hall? Curtis Hall has had a fruitful career in Hollywood. Movie fans might remember him from playing Captain Prince in Romeo + Juliet while TV watchers will have seen him in shows like Chicago Hope, ER, Daredevil and For the People.

Byron Mann as Xander

Xander is an enigmatic CIA handler, who used to work with Max Meladze and is not particularly thrilled by the threat she poses to him if she gets out of prison.

Where else have you seen Byron Mann? Balancing a career in film and television, Byron Maan has previously been featured in a lot of titles, including The Expanse, Arrow, The Big Short and Skyscraper.

Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane

Angel Parker stars in The Recruit as Dawn, a CIA operative who meets Owen under rather tense circumstances. Not unlike Xander, she is ready to do whatever it takes to handle the Max Meladze situation.

Where else have you seen Angel Parker? Television watchers know Angel Parker for her roles in various shows like The Rookie, Runaways, The Strain and American Crime Story. The actress has also lended her voice to several animated shows like Baymax! and Zootopia+.

Kaylah Zander as Amelia Salazar

As Amelia, Kaylah Zander plays a flirtatious coworker with whom Owen engages in a somewhat romantic relationship in order to get assistance on his case. Amelia is quite straightforward and knows exactly what she wants from their affair.

Where else have you seen Kaylah Zander? Kaylah Zander has been featured in several short films and TV shows before landing her role in The Recruit. Prior to the Netflix drama, she was seen in The 100, iZombie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Fire Country.

Who else stars in The Recruit?

Aside from the actors mentioned above, The Recruit also includes Katharine King So, Alexandra Petrachuk, Linus Roache, Victor Andres Trelles Turgeon and Amanda Shcull.

All episodes of the new series The Recruit are available to watch on Netflix now.