Meet the They Cloned Tyrone cast: who's who in the Jamie Foxx comedy

In what will be good news for Jamie Foxx fans, the Oscar-winner is back onscreen leading the They Cloned Tyrone cast. The "Blaxploitation comedy" laced with sci-fi follows the unlikely would-be heroes of a drug dealer, pimp and sex worker as they try to get to the bottom of a government conspiracy in their neighborhood. As they try to unearth this mystery, this newly formed team is set to provide their fair share of laughs along the way.

So who else stars with Jamie Foxx in this summer movie? Keep reading to meet the They Cloned Tyrone cast.

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles

Jamie Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: A. Olivia Ewell/Netflix)

Slick Charles is a hustler and savoy pimp. He likes to believe he can stay a few steps ahead of his opposition, and that kind of attitude serves him well in the mysterious battle that lies ahead.

Jamie Foxx is a multi-hyphenated entertainer having earned an Oscar win for Ray and another Oscar nomination for Collateral. He’s recently starred in movies such as Just Mercy, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Day Shift. Additionally, the actor is a Grammy-winning musician.

John Boyega as Fontaine

John Boyega in They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: April Olivia Ewell/Netflix)

Fontaine is a drug dealer who stumbles across the fact the government is conducting experiments on people in his neighborhood. He'll lead the unconventional resistance against the government's plot.

John Boyega is a BAFTA award winner, having earned the trophy for Small Axe. Over the last two years, he starred in the high-profile hit The Woman King and in the film Breaking, and he is of course also known for his time playing Finn in the recent Star Wars movies.

Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo

Teyonah Parris in They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

Yo-Yo rounds out the lead trio. She certainly didn't have plans on being tasked with helping to save her community. While she is Slick Charles' employee of sorts, she has dreams of achieving more. Perhaps trying to save her neighborhood will be her launching pad for doing just that.

Teyonah Parris has been in some big projects since launching into Hollywood. She's been spotted in If Beale Street Could Talk, Mad Men, Candyman and WandaVision. Parris is also starring in the highly-anticipated movie The Marvels.

Kiefer Sutherland as Nixon

Kiefer Sutherland (Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nixon is a "scoundrel" and someone that presents a humungous challenge to Fontaine and his mission.



Sutherland is perhaps best known for his time playing Jack Bauer in 24. More recently he's been featured in Rabbit Hole season 1, The First Lady and The Contractor.

David Alan Grier as The Preacher

David Alan Grier at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: Getty Images for Netflix)

While The Preacher's exact contribution to the story has been a closely guarded secret, it has been teased that he is a "flamboyant preacher with a big secret."

David Alan Grier has been in Hollywood for decades and has come a long way from his days on In Living Color. He's recently been spotted in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, The Patient season 1 and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Other They Cloned Tyrone stars

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega standing in They Cloned Tyrone (Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

Helping to round out the cast are J. Alphonse Nicholson (White Men Can’t Jump) as Issac, Tamberla Perry (All American: Homecoming) as Biddy and Eric Robinson Jr. (Power Book II: Ghost) as Big Moss.

They Cloned Tyrone is now streaming on Netflix.