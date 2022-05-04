Neighbours star Richard Huggett reveals Glen bombshell affair!

Neighbours actor Richard Huggett has spilt the beans on a HUGE week for Glen Donnelly that’s set to leave Ramsay Street reeling.

He’s been desperate to keep under wraps the shocking revelation that he’s the biological father of Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson). She was conceived after a brief and illicit affair with her mum Barbara (Wendy Mocke).

“Glen wanted to make contact with Kiri while she was growing up,” shared Neighbours' favourite Richard.

“But he made a promise to her mum that he would never do that because lives would be ruined.”

With a suspicious Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) rivaling her late grandma Mrs Mangel for meddling, things are about to come to a head…

Kiri Durant is stunned when Paul Robinson tells her the truth about Glen Donnelly. (Image credit: Channel 5)

So far, only Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and PI John Wong (Harry Tseng) know the truth. But Nicolette is worried about what’s really going on with Glen’s intense interest in Kiri.

“Nicolette is on to Glen because she thinks he’s being a creep towards Kiri,” revealed Richard.

“She and Chloe Brennan (April Pengelly) think he must be in love with her.

“Nicolette goes to where Glen’s ex-wife has moved to and turns up on her doorstep.”

Once Nic puts the pieces together, she passes the information onto Paul, who then forces John Wong to tell him everything!

With Paul scheming to get his brother out of the picture, he cruelly breaks the news to a stunned Kiri.

“It’s a really good scene, in the middle of the vineyard. It’s highly upsetting for Kiri and high drama,” Richard explained.

“She wants nothing to do with Glen anymore but then, of course, Kiri’s mum Barbara comes to town to find out what’s happening. Glen’s in strife!”

Glen Donnelly and Terese Willis have been fighting their attraction for some time. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Instead of keeping Glen away from Paul’s ex Terese, it seems Paul's jealous ploy to prevent her from moving on with Glen is about push them closer. MUCH closer…

“Paul thinks there’s been something going on with Glen and Terese because he sees them walking along and chatting and being a bit affectionate,” commented Richard.

“In his mind, he thinks they’re together, even though Glen tells him nothing is happening. Glen made a promise to Paul not to go there when he made it clear it’s either a relationship with Terese or with him.“

After Paul’s betrayal, Glen is pushed into a comforting Terese’s arms and a stunned Paul finds them in bed together!

It’s clear that Glen and Terese have a real connection but Richard wouldn’t reveal whether it means that they’re now going to be a proper couple.

“Because of their connection and because now Paul’s done what he’s done, they both say, ‘Let’s not worry about this and see where it goes,'” teased Richard.

“I presume the love triangle will go on for a while but I honestly don’t know where the storylines are going!

“I like to read the scripts as they come in, which is two weeks before we shoot the scenes.

“I like being surprised and really going, ‘Wow, this is amazing!’”



Kiri Durant wants nothing to do with Glen Donnelly but will they reconcile? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours, sadly, has only a matter of months to go before the 37-year-old soap ends forever. But will it allow enough time for Glen to reconcile with his daughter?

“I would have thought that they would,” commented Richard.

“There could be a twist where it wouldn’t happen but I would have thought they would have some sort of relationship over the remaining weeks.

“The storylines do happen very fast in Neighbours. One minute nothing’s happening and suddenly you’re with someone, you’ve had an affair and then you’ve moved on and it’s all over!”

Richard wouldn't tease much about the final months, but he did promise that it would be special.

“It’s going to be very celebratory towards the end and the last episodes, and then there are all these people coming back.

"Although I don’t have a clue who, other than Ian Smith as Harold. They’re keeping a tight lid on all of that!”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5