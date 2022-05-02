Neighbours spoilers: Will Glen Donnelly be REJECTED by daughter Kiri?

Glen Donnelly (played by Richard Huggett) has a whole LOT of explaining to do after his BIG secret is revealed by his baddie brother, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



After teaming-up with neighbour, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) to SNOOP into Glen's background, Paul delights in dropping the bombshell that Ramsay Street's newest resident, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) is Glen's long-lost daughter!



Kiri is overwhelmed by this startling revelation.



But instead of greeting her newly found dad with open arms, she seeks comfort with housemate, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) instead.



Meanwhile, Glen is furious over both Paul and Nicolette's interference.



But neither of them are prepared to apologise for the CHAOS they have caused.



As Glen slumps and hits rock bottom, will the recovering alcoholic be tempted to hit the bottle again?

Glen confronts Nicolette over her actions on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) remains unaware that charming visiting Brit, Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) is behind her current fall from grace.



An emotional Harlow wants to reconnect with her family after the fallout from her hook-up with Ned Willis and the vandalism of love-rival Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton).



But cunning Corey seizes every opportunity to steer Harlow away from her nearest and dearest.



It's all part of his plan to recruit Harlow into The Order, the same creepy cult that her late mum, Prue, was once a member of.



However, Corey's ongoing manipulation of Harlow could be starting to attract suspicion from her uncle, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)...



In the meantime, Corey witnesses a conversation between Harlow and former hospital nurse, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts).



Freya is clearly going through a tough time after losing her job because of what happened out at River Bend with her disturbed ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman.



Does Corey now have another potential target for The Order in mind?

Corey continues to manipulate Harlow on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5