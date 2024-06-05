Perfect Match season 2 cast: who's who in the dating show?

Perfect Match returns for season 2 on June 7 when alumni once again gather from across Netflix’s impressive slate of reality dating shows to compete for another chance at finding ‘the one’.

We’re talking singletons from Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, The Mole, The Circle, and more who are still on the hunt for their soulmate.

After a successful Perfect Match season 1 that saw plenty of drama, gossip, and love triangles, new players are returning to Panama.

Fronted by Netflix’s reality man of the moment Nick Lachey, albeit without his wife Vanessa who joins him for Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, he’ll be leading the players along on their journey to find the most compatible couple and win themselves a vacation of a lifetime.

It’s sure to be full of turmoil and complete dating mayhem as each time a couple gets voted the best, they get to bring more bombshells into the villa. While they try to make love, not war, there’s palpable tension between this new batch of singles that’ll be sure to delight.

Here’s the cast list for Perfect Match season 2...

Perfect Match season 2 cast: big-name contestants

While every contestant on Perfect Match has made a name for themselves in reality TV, there’s still an extensive list to look through. For this, we’ve picked the biggest names out to give you a little more detail on how they’ve earned that title. Of course, the full cast list is featured below too.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Harry Jowsey

(Image credit: Netflix)

After finding fame on Too Hot to Handle, Harry has gone on to appear in multiple TV shows, built himself an impressive social media following, and even launched his very own Spotify show called, ‘Dating Harry Jowsey’. And what a dating history he has. Since Too Hot to Handle, he’s dated Perfect Match season 1’s, Francesca Farago, and he’s also been linked to Tana Mongeau, Larsa Pippen, and even Khloe Kardashian. And it’s another name in his dating history that might cause a stir with the next cast member…

Melinda Melrose

(Image credit: Netflix)

Melinda is a true alumni of Netflix shows, starring first in Too Hot to Handle and going on to host Netflix’s Dated & Related. Her impressive resume doesn’t end there though - she runs a YouTube channel, is a professional model, and boasts over one million followers on Instagram.

Melinda was paired with Marvin, who eventually won the show, and was responsible for incurring the biggest tab from Lana. Let’s not forget the $20,000 penalty for being the only couple to go all the way. With no penalties in Perfect Match, can she focus on finding the emotional and physical connection this time round?

Jessica Vestal

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of Love is Blind were shocked when Jimmy chose Chelsea over Jessica, but no more than the woman herself who, in her iconic words, said, “When you see and realise what you missed out on, you are going to choke.” In Perfect Match there’s no hiding behind a screen though, so how will the male contestants cope with the high demand on Epi-Pens to deal with all the choking?

Trevor Sova

(Image credit: Netflix)

Trevor caused quite a stir during his time on Love is Blind season 6 as it was revealed that he allegedly had a girlfriend outside of the show the whole time. While Trevor claims he never actually called Natalia, who he’d been texting during filming, his girlfriend, he said during the reunion episode that he wants to become “better”. Whether he’ll bring that true energy into Perfect Match, we’ll have to wait and see.

Micah Lussier

(Image credit: Netflix)

Micah earned herself a pretty bad reputation during her time on Love is Blind for some of the ways she treated the men, and other women, as they fought for love. While she found hope in Paul, she was left at the altar. Not surprising news then to see she’s back in the reality love mix searching for her Perfect Match, but can she shed her reputation and start afresh?

Izzy Zapata

(Image credit: Netflix)

Someone who knows how Micah feels, although happening a season later, is Izzy. Izzy was left by Stacy at the altar after she changed her mind, shocking viewers who remained hopeful. Although Izzy only shared his new girlfriend, Shelby, on Instagram in October, showing off matching tattoos and multiple dates, the loved-up posts have since disappeared. With a string of bad luck, will Izzy finally find his better half on Perfect Match?

Dom Gabriel

Even though he actually won Perfect Match season 1 alongside Georgia Hassarati, Dom returns for another shot at love. Considering he was supposed to have found his match in Georgia, they broke up quite soon after the show ended and she did, in fact, date Harry Jowsey afterwards. Could that stir up some trouble between the two men? Or is Dom fully focused on a brand-new relationship?

The full Perfect Match cast list

Here’s the full list of all twenty-two confirmed contestants for Perfect Match season 2. They won’t all appear from the start, brought in to cause a stir when the contestants see fit, but they’ll all appear in the Netflix reality show: