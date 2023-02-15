Perfect Match cast: who's who in the Netflix dating show

The Perfect Match cast is comprised of faces that will likely be very familiar to any Netflix subscribers who have tuned into some of the streaming service's reality TV offerings over the years.

That's because Perfect Match has brought stars from The Mole, Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle (and more) together for a new dating series which the creator Chris Coelen has compared to 'a game of sexy musical chairs'. This time around, our stars are jetting off for a stay in a luxury villa in Panama, where they'll be coupling up and competing against other partnerships for the chance to manipulate the competition, either by choosing which new contestants get to head into the villa or who the singles go on dates with.

With so many TV personalities taking part, there's bound to be plenty of drama among the Perfect Match cast. Here's a little bit more info about some of the biggest names, along with a full list of everyone you can expect to see during the show.

Perfect Match cast: big-name contestants

With such a large cast, we've shared a little more detail about some of Perfect Match's biggest names if you need a refresher on where you've seen them before.

Francesca Farago

Francesca (center-left) in Perfect Match. (Image credit: Netflix)

Francesca Farago likely needs no introduction. She was the first person to break Lana's rules in Too Hot To Handle and has reportedly been involved with a couple of her Perfect Match castmates before the series arrived. Could she find the one this time around?

Georgia Hassarati

Georgia caught the eye of several stars during Too Hot To Handle. (Image credit: Netflix)

Georgia is just one of a handful of Too Hot To Handle season 3 stars returning to Netflix for Perfect Match. Along with Izzy Fairthorne (who's also in the Perfect Match cast), she was responsible for a very early rule break in Too Hot To Handle. She turned a few heads in the third season and ended up in a couple of potential partnerships, though she ended up leaving the show single but had a better idea of what she was looking for. Might she find it in Perfect Match?

Will Richardson

Will in the season finale of The Mole. (Image credit: James Gourley/Netflix)

Will was one of the biggest personalities on the Netflix revival of The Mole late last year and his prowess meant he went all the way and left the show a whole lot richer as he managed to suss out who the mole was and bagged the $101,500 cash prize for himself. Will he manage to win another reality show and find his true love? Or could his The Mole cast Dom come back to cause more trouble for his love life?

Chloe Veitch

Chloe Veitch has been a firm fave in her past appearances on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Chloe Veitch has made a huge impression in the past two Netflix shows she's taken part in; she left Too Hot To Handle $7,500 richer after having survived her time under Lana's thumb, and she was voted the fan favorite during The Circle season 2 but lost out to DeLeesa St. Agathe. Since then, she's worked as a model and appeared on Celebrity Hunted, Celebrity Ghost Trip and Eating with My Ex.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Anne-Sophie in Perfect Match. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anne-Sophie is one of the stars of the Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa. Whilst she's managed to connect many happy customers with their dream properties, she's not yet been able to land her own dream partner. Here's hoping that success will spill over into her love life!

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso looks like he's got some chemistry with Sexy Beasts star Kariselle Snow.. (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of The Circle will remember Joey for being the very first winner of Netflix's incarnation of The Circle after he won viewers over with his charm, and now he's returning to the world of reality TV to try and find his dream girl.

The full Perfect Match cast list

Every single star we'll be seeing in Perfect Match. (Image credit: Netflix)

Here's a full list of the twenty-three confirmed contestants who will be cropping up throughout the series, along with the Netflix reality series they're best known for:

Abbey Humphreys - Twentysomethings: Austin

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere - Selling Tampa

Bartise Bowden - Love is Blind season 3

Calvin Crooks - The Circle season 3

Chase DeMoor - Too Hot To Handle season 2

Chloe Veitch - Too Hot To Handle season 1, The Circle season 2

Colony Reeves - Selling Tampa

Damian Powers - Love is Blind season 1

Diamond Jack - Love is Blind season 1

Dom Gabriel - The Mole

Francesca Farago - Too Hot To Handle season 1, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 1

Georgia Hassarati - Too Hot To Handle season 3

Ines Tazi - The Circle France

Izzy Fairthorne - Too Hot To Handle season 3

Joey Sasso - The Circle season 1

Kariselle Snow - Sexy Beasts season 1

Lauren “LC” Chamblin - Love is Blind season 1, After the Altar season 1

Mitchell Eason - The Circle season 2

Nick Uhlenhuth - The Circle season 3

Savannah Palacio - The Circle season 2

Shayne Jansen - Love is Blind season 2

Will Richardson - The Mole

Zay Wilson - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Perfect Match host: Meet Nich Lachey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Since the contestants are all stars of past Netflix series, it probably comes as no surprise that our Perfect Match host is also a veteran of the Netflix reality scene.

Previously, he's hosted Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Vanessa, though he's on his own this time around. Outside of the dating scene, he's also fronted The Sing-Off and The Winner Is for NBC and America's Most Musical Family for Nickelodeon, and you might recognize him as the winner of The Masked Singer season 5, where he competed as Piglet.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are now available to stream on Netflix, with the second set to follow on February 21 and the final four coming one week later on February 28.