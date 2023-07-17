Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast: meet the contestants

Netflix has finally unveiled the Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast.

The hit Netflix reality series is heating things up this summer with Too Hot To Handle season 5. Somehow, the team has tricked another batch of singletons take part in what they think will be the next big dating series.

This time around, our ten stars stepped aboard a lavish yacht in the Caribbean, where they thought they'd be working on a fake show 'Love Overboard'. Hours into their journey, they soon learned that the party wouldn't last for long as they were soon greeted by Too Hot to Handle's assistant, Lana at a beach party.

Lana will be keeping tabs on each and every one of them to ensure they're all on their best behavior and try to push them to form more meaningful connections. Things are set to get even more difficult as two more singletons will be arriving at Lana's retreat in the new episodes dropping on Friday, July 21.

Will our contestants manage to keep temptation under wraps? With a potential $200,000 cash prize at stake, they'll surely want to! Read on to find out a little more info about each member of the Too Hot To Handle season 5 cast.

Meet the Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast

Alex

Age: 28

From: London, UK

Job: Personal trainer

Described by Netflix as a 'Prince Charming look-a-like', Alex is usually only worried about his hair and heading out on holiday. But when Lana forces him to stay in the same plae, will he manage to confront his feelings head on?

Christine

Age: 26

From: Texas, USA

Job: Model

Christine is a no-nonsense type of person. When it comes to relationships, she apparently feigns getting the ick for someone if she suspects she's not top of a guy's list of priorities.

Courtney

Age: 25

From: Houston, USA

Job: Real estate agent

Courtney is described as 'the cheerleader every girl needs in their corner' and as someone who 'puts the loyal in loyalty', and she's swapping the business world for a shot at love in Too Hot To Handle season 5. Will she manage to build some fresh connections under Lana's watchful gaze.

Dre

Age: 23

From: Atlanta, USA

Job: Graduate

Dre is one of 13 siblings, Dre is no stranger to having to be loud to get attention. Apparently, he's constantly heading out on dates with new people... how will he fare when he's stuck in the retreat with the same group of contestants?

Elys

Age: 23

From: Switzerland

Job: Model

Elys splits her time between the runway and ski slopes and has been called 'the perfect blend of tomboy and girly girl.' Apparently she's broken just as many hearts as she has bones while skiing... maybe Lana will be able to get her to slow down?

Hannah

Age: 24

From: Los Angeles, USA

Job: Artist

Netflix calls Hannah a 'triple threat' and says: "she has the voice of an angel, dances like nobody's watching (when everyone's watching) and has been known to run rings around guys". Could Hannah be a Too Hot to Handle rulebreaker in the making?

Hunter

Age: 24

From: Arizona, USA

Job: Influencer

When it comes to love, Hunter is looking to connect with a girl who's an adventure-seeker and risk-taker... though he's definitely had his head turned in the past. He'll be bringing his infectious personality to the retreat, but will he manage to keep his charms in check and follow all of Lana's rules?

Isaac

Age: 24

From: New Jersey, USA

Job: Model and banker

Isaac was born in Manchester, but he's been labelled 'the ultimate USA frat boy' as he's at home hosting Jersey Shore parties or spraying bottles of champagne in swanky New York clubs. Apparently he's got a mischievous spirit which will definitely put him on Lana's radar.

Louis

Age: 22

From: Hampshire

Job: Model

Louis has been called 'cheeky, charming and a challenge', which makes him sound like a perfect fit for Too Hot to Handle! He might not have paid much attention to the rules in his school days, but maybe he'll behave a little differently in the Too Hot to Handle retreat, given there's so much money on the line!

Megan

Age: 26

From: Cambridge

Job: Personal assistant

Megan is the final member of the initial Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast. She's JLS's self-proclaimed number one fan, and is described as the 'bundle of joy' that the retreat. Will she be able to keep spirits high once Lana unleashes her rules on the group?

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 5 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5-7 will be made available on July 21, with 8-10 arriving on July 28.