Ridley Road: Everything you need to know about BBC and PBS Masterpiece’s new thriller
BBC and PBS Masterpiece production Ridley Road is currently being filmed in the UK.
Ridley Road explores a relatively unknown chapter of London history. Based on the debut novel of the same name by Jo Bloom, it tells the fictional story of young Jewish woman Vivien Epstein — played by TV newcomer Aggi O’Casey — facing prejudice in London’s swinging sixties.
The four-part series promises to be full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations about 1960s London. For more plot reveals read on.
Ridley Road is described by BBC as ...
“Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition of Jewish men and women who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain
“Ridley Road is a thriller set against the backdrop of a swinging sixties London we haven’t seen: an East End world where far right fascism is on the rise.
“Vivien finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not only for [her lover] but for the sake of her country.”
Meet the stars in Ridley Road
From Hollywood stars to newcomers, Ridley Road, boosts an interesting cast...
The full cast announcement to date includes:
- Eddie Marsan (21 Grams, Vera Drake, V for Vendetta)
- Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders, New Tricks, Doctor Who)
- Rory Kinnear (Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful, Skyfall)
- Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago, Bread, In the Flesh)
- Tracy Ann Oberman (Big Train, EastEnders, After Life)
- Samantha Spiro (From Hell, Grandma’s House, Sex Education)
- Tom Varey (The Village, Game of Thrones, No Offence)
- Danny Hatchard (EastEnders, Our Girl)
- Hannah Traylen (Call the Midwife, Harlots)
- Danny Sykes (Bulletproof)
- Aggi O’Casey in her television debut as Vivien Epstein
Who’s who in Ridley Road
Vivien Epstein (Aggi O’Casey)
Young Jewish woman Vivien rejects her comfortable middle-class life in Manchester when she falls in love with Jack, a member of the 62 Group. When Jack goes missing her life takes a dangerous turn.
Hairdresser Vivien is working with the 62 Group in London when she discovers Jack has been badly injured. She infiltrates neo-Nazi movement, the NSM, as it gains tracton and popularity in the city. Soon her sense of self, loyalties and resolve are tested, as she risks everything for the man she loves.
Jack Morris (Tom Varey)
When Jack mysteriously disappears his lover Vivien desperately searches for him, only to make a shocking discovery that sets her on a life-changing path.
Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear)
Formidable leader of neo-Nazi movement NSM, Colin is menacing presence in Ridley Road. Fond of making fanatical speeches he’s an intimidating bigot who incites racist attacks and violent riots.
Soly Malinovsky (Eddie Marsan)
Described as a “hot headed, sharp-witted cab driver”, Soly Malinovsky is leader of anti-fascist organisation 62 Group.
Barbara Watson (Tamzin Outhwaite)
Barbara is Vivien’s boss at a London-based hair salon and experiences racism first-hand being hurled at her mixed-race son.
Nettie Jones (Rita Tushingham)
Vivien’s London landlady, Nettie mourns the loss of her three sons in World War Two and becomes increasingly afraid of the changing world around her.
Nancy Malinovsky (Tracy-Ann Oberman)
Soly’s wife Nancy is described as “a smooth operator who plays a crucial role in the 62 Group operations."
Liza Epstein (Samantha Spiro)
Liza’s life is turned upside down when she discovers her late husband was involved in the underground movement… Can she protect daughter Vivien?
Lee (Danny Hatchard)
Colin Jordan’s driver Lee believes the NSM is like a family to him. But when the chips are down will his loyalty to Colin be reciprocated?
Ridley Road filming and air date
Filming is currently underway in Manchester. BBC has stated that four 60-minute episodes are expected to air in 2021.
