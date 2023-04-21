Rough Diamonds cast: who's who in the Netflix crime drama

Rough Diamonds is an eight-part Netflix crime drama revolving around the Wolfson family, a prominent dynasty of ultra-Orthodox Jews who work within Antwerp's infamous diamond trade.

The show sees the family rocked after their youngest son, Yanni, decides to take his own life, forcing Noah Wolfson — a long-estranged former member of the family — to leave the life he's built away from everyone else and return, prodigal son-style, to arrest control of the situation.

With the family business on the rocks and under threat from local crooks, Noah sets out to save the day. Will he manage to bury the hatchet with his former family members and stop the company's collapse?

Read on to find out a little bit more about the main members of the Rough Diamonds cast who are on hand to bring this conflicted family to life.

Kevin Janssens as Noah Wolfson

(Image credit: Nyk Dekeyser/Netflix)

Kevin Janssens leads the cast as Noah Wolfson. Noah had extricated himself from the family business and swapped it out for a life within London's criminal underworld, but came back to protect his family's legacy and keep the business afloat.

Where else have you seen Kevin Janssens? Janssens has had roles in Renaissances, Two Summers, Fair Trade, Undercover, Revenge, Vermist and Salamander, among others.

Robby Cleiren as Eli

(Image credit: Nyk Dekeyser/Netflix)

Robby Cleiren plays Eli, one of Noah's brothers. It's safe to say that he isn't best pleased when Noah returns to Antwerp, and he doesn't exactly welcome him back with open arms.

Where else have you seen Robby Cleiren? Cleiren is known for Cordon, The Broken Circle Breakdown, Raven en Louise in het nauw, Undercover, Gina en Chantal and Professor T, among many others.

Ini Massez as Adina Glazer

(Image credit: Nyk Dekeyser/Netflix)

Ini Massez plays Adina Glazer. She's the first person Noah is reunited with at his brother's funeral, and she tries to reconnect him with the rest of the family.

Where else have you seen Ini Massez? Massez is known for her roles in Ella, K3 en de kattenprins, Rusty, Familie, Please, Love Me, Salamander, and Buck, among others.

Marie Vinck as Gila Wolfson

(Image credit: Nyk Dekeyser/Netflix)

Marie Vinck plays Gila Wolfson. Gila was married to Yanki, and is left trying to figure out how to move on and protect their family.

Where else have you seen Marie Vinck? Vinck has also appeared in De Rodenburgs, Loft, Ritual, Zuidflank, and The Emperor of Taste, among other projects.

Casper Knopf as Tommy McCabe

(Image credit: Nyk Dekeyser/Netflix)

Casper Knopf portrays Noah's son, Tommy McCabe.

Where else have you seen Casper Knopf? Outside of Rough Diamonds, Knopf is best known for playing the younger version of John 117 in the Paramount Plus adaptation of Halo. He also appeared in Our House, where he played Harry Lawson.

Vincent Van Sande as Yanki Wolfson

Vincent Van Sande plays Yanki Wolfson, the brother who takes his own life, drawing his brother back to Antwerp. There are rumors floating around that he ran up significant gambling debts with the wrong people.

Where else have you seen Vincent Van Sande? Van Sande has appeared in Arcadia, Two Summers, Glad IJs, Darktown, and Mijn Slechtste Beste Vriendin, among others.

The full Rough Diamonds cast list

Below we've assembled a list of the all the major stars who appear in the Belgian drama, many of whom are members of the Wolfson crime family. Here they all are:

Rough Diamonds is now available to stream on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.