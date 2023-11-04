Selling Sunset season 7: who is the richest cast member?

Helping to carry the mantle of must-watch fall TV on Netflix, Selling Sunset season 7 once again sees the employees of The Oppenheim Group dive into the world of Los Angeles real estate.

Over the past few years, fans have watched as Brett and Jason Oppenheim led their team of fierce women to make several multi-million-dollar real estate transactions. As the team made their rounds with clients, they did so fashionably, wearing expensive labels and driving luxury cars.

With all of that being said, just what are the net worths of the Selling Sunset season 7 cast? Doing some research, we have our best estimates. So without further ado, let's get right to it.

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim

(Image credit: Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix)

Brett and Jason are of course the bosses of The Oppenheim Group. The real estate firm has offices not only in LA, but in Newport Beach, San Diego and Cabo San Lucas.

Life & Style estimates that both of their net worths are about $50 million each.

Chrishell Stause

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before Chrishell branched out into real estate, she was a popular face on daytime TV. She starred in All My Children, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. As an actress, she's also appeared in some TV movies. When you add this to her time on reality TV and in real estate, it makes sense that she's earned quite the salary over the years.

Women's Health along with other publications estimated her net worth to be about $6 million.

Emma Hernan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emma managed to diversify her income early on in her career. She's previously walked the fashion runways as a model. Additionally, she has a food business named Emma Leigh & Co. where she sells plant-based empanadas.

Combining these things with her stint on Selling Sunset and her real estate career, Cosmopolitan guesses her net worth is around $3 million.

Nicole Young

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Nicole has been a member of The Oppenheim Group since 2014, although she's one of the newest faces of Selling Sunset. Prior to joining the firm, she was an experienced marketing consultant helping companies with things like brand strategy and product launch campaigns.

Cosmopolitan estimates that her net worth is around $3 million.

Bre Tiesi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bre has been modeling since she was a teenager. In addition to modeling, she was a cast member of the reality show WAGS and appeared on Nick Cannon's Wild n' Out; she shares a child Cannon. Furthermore, she runs a YouTube channel and developed a fitness course. She has had quite the diverse revenue stream when you lump in her job in realty and her time on Selling Sunset.

Because several sources estimate a different net worth for Bre, we're under the impression it's somewhere between $2.5 and $6 million.

Mary Fitzgerald

(Image credit: Netflix )

Mary's position as the vice president of The Oppenheim Group is well-deserved. She has over 15 years of real estate experience under her belt. Prior to joining The Oppenheim Group she actually worked in London at the Candy & Candy firm.

Life & Style places her net worth between $1 and $2 million.

Amanza Smith

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amanza also dabbled in modeling prior to her work on the Netflix series. Following those days, she took an interest in interior design, which is reflected in her career as a home stager, and subsequently, a real estate agent.

Life & Style places her net worth around $1 million.

Chelsea Lazkani

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chelsea grew up in London where she obtained degrees from the University of Birmingham and the University of Dundee before moving to LA. Prior to her joining The Oppenheim Group, she was a realtor at Rodeo Realty.

With her years in the housing market and her time on the Netflix series, Life & Style estimates her net worth is roughly $500,000.

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.