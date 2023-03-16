Shadow and Bone season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix fantasy series

Shadow and Bone season 2 takes us back to Ravka for another batch of episodes from the Netflix fantasy show.

Shadow and Bone season 2 reunites us with Alina Starkov. Now on the run, she's still determined to save the world from her nemesis, General Kirigan. However, in order to do so, she's going to need to be able to rely on her new friends and find a way to amplify her own powers, as Kirigan's got plenty of new tricks up his own sleeves, too.

Read on to find out a little bit more info about the Shadow and Bone season 2 cast and where you might have seen them before.

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast: Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Jessie Mei Li is reprising her role as Alina Starkov, a mapmaker who discovered she's the powerful Grisha known as the Sun Summoner. In season 2, she's determined to bring down General Kirigan and the Shadow Fold, but to do so, she's got to find new ways to boost her own powers.

Where else have you seen Jessie Mei Li? Shadow and Bone is Li's most prominent role to date, but she also appeared in Last Night in Soho.

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev

Archie Renaux is also returning as Alina's right-hand man, Malyen "Mal" Oretsev. He's Alina's childhood best friend (and love interest), and he's helping her rally the troops against General Kirigan and his powerful new forces.

Where else have you seen Archie Renaux? Aside from Shadow and Bone, Renaux has featured in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Morbius, Voyagers, Gold Digger and Hanna.

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan / The Darkling

Ben Barnes plays Alina's nemesis, Shadow Summoner General Kirigan. Despite being torn apart by volcra last season, he's become more powerful than ever and has returned with an army of powerful shadow creatures and new Grisha allies to finish what he started last time.

Where else have you seen Ben Barnes? You may recognize Barnes from playing Billy Russo in The Punisher, Logan in Westworld, or for playing Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise.

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Freddy Carter is reprising his role as the calculating leader of The Crows. In season one, he led Inej and Jesper (Amita Suman and Kit Young, who are both back as well) on a mission to capture Alina

Now back in Ketterdam (after Alina paid them in exchange for their silence about her whereabouts), the Crows end up getting wind of an extremely risky heist mission...one that will throw them on a collision course with their former captive all over again.

Where else have seen you seen Freddy Carter? Carter has also appeared in American Carnage, Pennyworth and Free Rein.

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov

Patrick Gibson has joined the show for season 2 as Nikolai Lantsov, a prince of Ravka who adopts the alter ego of Sturmhond, a famous privateer whom Alina will cross paths with.

Where else have you seen Patrick Gibson? Gibson has also featured in Before We Die, The Spanish Princess, Tolkien and The OA.

Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy as "The Twins", Tolya and Tamar

Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy are playing the twin Heartrenders, Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar. The pair are members of Sturmhond's crew who go to battle with Kirigan's forces.

Where else have you seen Lewis Tan? You likely know Tan from Mortal Kombat, Wu Assassins, Into the Badlands, Deadpool 2, or 10,000 Days.

Where else have you seen Anna Leong Brophy? Outside of Shadow and Bone, Brophy has also featured in Traces, This Is Going To Hurt, Ragdoll and Back.

Who else will appear in the Shadow and Bone season 2 cast?

There are plenty of famous faces set to appear in Shadow and Bone season 2 beyond those who we've listed above. Further casting includes:

Danielle Galligan (The Great) as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Sujaya Dasgupta (Shantaram) as Zoya Nazyalensky

Julian Kostov (Berlin Station) as Fedyor

Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) as Wylan Hendriks

Daisy Head (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Genya Safin

Zoë Wanamaker (Britannia) as Baghra

Shadow and Bone season 2 is now on Netflix.