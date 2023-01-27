Shotgun Wedding cast: who's who in the action rom-com

Shotgun Wedding is now available to stream on Prime Video, and the action-packed romantic comedy features an all-star line-up. But where have you seen them before? Here is everything you need to know about the Shotgun Wedding cast.

The movie sees Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather all their family and friends on a luxury Philippine island for their wedding.

But, while Tom is planning every detail of the wedding to perfection and Darcy is secretly getting cold feet, little do they know their dream wedding is about to turn into a living nightmare when machine gun-wielding pirates storm the island and take the terrified wedding party hostage.

Luckily, Tom and Darcy manage to escape being caught and soon find themselves trying to take down the pirates and save the lives of their friends and family. Here is all you need to know about the cast of the Prime Video movie...

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez plays bride-to-be Darcy, who is looking forward to marrying Tom in their idyllic paradise island wedding. As the ceremony approaches, Darcy starts to get cold feet... however, this is soon the least of her worries when she finds her wedding under attack from armed pirates.

JLo is a rom-com veteran with movies like Marry Me, Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner under her belt. Other acting roles include Out of Sight, The Boy Next Door, and Gigli to name but a few. Jennifer is also a hugely successful singer with hits such as 'Jenny From the Block' and 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'.

Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler

Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

Josh Duhamel plays the groom, Tom, who is so determined for his wedding to be perfect for his wife-to-be, Darcy, that he spends the night before his wedding gluing fairy lights onto pineapple centerpieces. But soon the wedding details pale into insignificance when he is forced to join forces with Darcy to fight pirates and save the lives of his friends and family.

Movie fans will know Josh Duhamel from the Transformers movie franchise and his role in US TV series Las Vegas, where he played Danny McCoy. He has also starred in Paradise Lost and Safe Haven.

Jennifer Coolidge as Carol Fowler

Jennifer Coolidge as Carol Fowler. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

Jennifer Coolidge plays Carol, the groom's mother. Carol is hilarious, socially awkward and totally steals the show in every scene she appears in. She is fiercely protective of her son, to the point that she sometimes becomes the third wheel in Darcy and Tom's romance... but soon she proves to be the mother-in-law that Darcy really needed!

Jennifer is best known for her roles in the American Pie franchise, Legally Blonde movies and The White Lotus, a role for which she recently bagged a Golden Globe.

Lenny Kravitz as Sean

Lenny Kravitz as Sean. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

Lenny Kravitz plays Darcy's too-good-to-be-true ex-fiance, Sean. Sean arrives at the pre-wedding dinner with a bang and continues to cause drama for the couple at every given opportunity.

The American singer-songwriter is best known for hits like 'Fly Away' and 'American Woman'. He has also starred in FX Television show Better Things playing the part of Mel Trueblood and appeared in Fox Television series Star playing the part of Roland Crane.

Cheech Marin as Robert Rivera

Cheech Marin as Robert Rivera. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Darcy's dad, Robert Rivera, is played by comedy veteran Cheech Marin. Robert is a wealthy businessman who soon finds himself being blackmailed for millions of dollars at his daughter's wedding. Alongside the blackmail, Robert is also trying to navigate his way through the drama of having his ex-wife, Renata, and new girlfriend, Harriet, at the same wedding.

Viewers will recognize comedian and actor Cheech Marin for being one half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong in the 70s. He also played Joe Dominguez in Nash Bridges and has voiced films such as Disney’s film The Lion King and the Cars series.

Sônia Braga as Renata Ortiz

Sônia Braga as Renata Ortiz. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Darcy's formidable, no-nonsense mum is played by Brazilian actor Sônia Braga. In the film, she spends most of her time desperately trying to avoid her ex-husband, Robert and his new girlfriend, Harriet.

Viewers will recognize Sônia Braga for playing Spider Woman from Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her other notable roles came in American Family, Fatima, and Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands, to name a few.

D'Arcy Carden as Harriet

D'Arcy Carden as Harriet. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

D'Arcy Carden plays Harriet, the much-younger girlfriend of Darcy's father, Robert. Harriet is a yoga teacher and her zen ways seem to rub most of the wedding party up the wrong way.

D'Arcy is an actor and comedian and has appeared in The Good Place, Barry, Broad City and Other People to name a few.

Callie Hernandez as Jamie Rivera

Callie Hernandez as Jamie Rivera. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video )

Callie Hernandez is hilarious as Darcy's sister, Jamie Rivera. Jamie is the younger, slightly jealous sister of the bride, and although the siblings get along there is some friendly rivalry between the pair.

Callie Hernandez has been in David Robert Mitchell's thriller Under the Silver Lake, as well as Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, La La Land, Amazon series Too Old To Die Young, and Sci-Fi thriller The Endless.

The rest of the cast...

Other cast members include Selena Tan (Crazy Rich Asians, Rogue Trader and Under One Roof) as the hotel owner, Margy, Desmin Borges (You're the Worst, Utopia, and Private Life as Best Man to the groom, Ricky Silver and Steve Coulter (She-Hulk Attorney at Law, Yellowstone, P-Valley, The Walking Dead, and House of Cards) as the groom's father, Larry Fowler.