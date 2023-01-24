The Bachelor season 27: meet bachelor Zach Shallcross

Another year, another new season of The Bachelor. This time around in The Bachelor season 27 , bachelor Matt Shallcross is looking for love in all the right places after walking away from The Bachelorette season 19, earning the nickname “Mr. Right Reasons” upon discovering that bachelorette Rachel Recchia was not the woman he was destined to marry. Now Shallcross is in the driver’s seat and he’ll have 30 women vying for his affection this season. Let’s learn more about Mr. Right Reasons and what he’s looking for in a potential future wife.

According to his bio from ABC, the Anaheim Hills, Calif., native was born on July 31, making him a Leo . People born under the Leo sign are confident and ambitious, and comfortable being the center of attention. That’ll sure be handy when he’s trying to get to know 30 women at the same time!

Here’s more from his official biography:

"Zach Shallcross is an endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California. He stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. After a painful realization that Bachelorette Rachel Recchia wasn’t his perfect match, audiences saw Zach put himself and his desire to meet ‘the one’ first when he emotionally self-eliminated, opening the door for his person to walk through.

"A family man at heart, Zach splits his time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married for over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is, and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Zach is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

"Zach loves beach volleyball, football, his dogs and, of course, his mom, but he knows he has much more love to give ― he’s ready to add 'life partner' to that list."

Shallcross opened up to People (opens in new tab) about his journey on The Bachelor, noting that it has been an “emotional” season with “no shortage of drama.

While fans got a glimpse of who he was during his time on The Bachelorette, they’ll learn even more on this show. "Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn't the case. I think I'm going to surprise some people with who I am."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.