The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 20, 2024: Ridge reconnects with Taylor

Brooke tells Zende her plan while Ridge reconnects with Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 20, 2024.

We wrap up this wild week at Eric’s house, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that he’s been defending Brooke for so long. He’s upset that Brooke didn’t stand with him after the company was stolen, and instead stabbed him in the back. He knows that Taylor has always been there for him and thinks she might be right about Brooke.

Zende (Delon de Metz) wants to understand Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) plan. She says that this is Eric’s company and she’s going to do whatever it takes to get the company back into Ridge and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hands.

Steffy thanks Finn (Tanner Novlan) for helping her with everything that needs to be done. He’s happy to help, knowing everything that’s happened. Steffy hasn’t even told him about Brooke yet. She says something unforgivable happened. She reminds Finn that Brooke tipped Ridge off about the takeover, but now Brooke is on Hope and Carter’s side. Finn can’t believe it when Steffy reveals that Brooke is the new CEO.

Brooke asks Zende to keep things to himself, making him promise not to tell anyone. He says he’ll do anything to help her with her plan. She’s hoping she can get Carter to re-file the LLC papers, and then she can get Eric his company back and get Ridge and Steffy back into their jobs.

Ridge tells Taylor that she arrived in LA when he needed her most.

Finn can’t believe Brooke didn’t warn anyone about the CEO position. Steffy thinks it was a deal she had with Carter to steal the position. Finn doesn’t understand why Brooke would support Hope and Carter, knowing they’re in the wrong. Steffy thinks Brooke knows it’s wrong but she’s taking advantage of the situation and continues to disrespect Ridge.

Brooke promises she’s going to do everything she can to restore the company to the Forresters. She knows Hope and Carter felt like they were wronged, but this was the wrong approach. And when it comes to the company, she vows that she’s always going to be loyal to Ridge and the Forresters.

Taylor thinks it’s the other way around, and that she came back in time for him to save her. Ridge says losing his best friend was hard enough, but what Brooke did was too much. He can’t do this with her anymore. He tells Taylor that she was right all along, and he moves to kiss her but she hesitates.

Finn gives Steffy a massage, hoping it helps ease her tension. She says her biggest problem may have erased herself, referring to Brooke. She tells Finn that Ridge is staying with Eric because Brooke won’t kick Hope off the property. Steffy can’t believe Brooke hasn’t gone to talk to Ridge yet, and by now it seems like Ridge is done with her. Steffy hopes Ridge will see that his true love is her mom.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor tells Ridge that she knows the day was emotionally challenging for him. Ridge agrees, telling her that they should call it a day. She reminds him that he’s not alone, offering that they can talk on the phone anytime. He bids her goodnight and goes upstairs, leaving Taylor to take a deep breath and look up the stairs after he’s gone.

Zende is so thrilled, knowing how appreciative Ridge will be with Brooke’s plan. Brooke says what happened was wrong and misguided, so she’s going to fight it all. She needs to go tell Ridge right away to explain everything so he doesn’t mistake her motives and knows she didn’t betray him. She can’t wait to see his smile when he finds out that she’s putting him back in charge of the company.

Ridge keeps thinking back to the almost-kiss with Taylor. Suddenly he looks up and sees Taylor in his bedroom with two glasses to share the bottle of liquor he brought with him. They share a heated gaze.

Zende thanks Brooke for telling him her plan. It’s a huge relief. Brooke says she needs help keeping it a secret so Carter doesn’t suspect anything. Zende says she needs to get to Ridge soon because the statement is spreading across social media and he might get the wrong idea.

Ridge tells Taylor that after all that’s happened, you need to hit rock bottom before you see what you really need. “I just want to love you,” he tells her. “Then do it,” she says. They share a very steamy kiss.

Steffy tells Finn she wants her parents to have a strong connection and to be happy. She knows Ridge won’t have that with Brooke, but he can have it with Taylor.

The kiss picks up steam. When they pull apart, Ridge looks at Taylor with a heated gaze before going back in to kiss her again. Taylor starts pulling off his clothes and then he reciprocates as the kissing continues. Soon they’re in bed and she smiles at him. He’s smiling, too.

Brooke arrives at Eric’s house, knocking on the door. She calls out that she needs to talk to him, but he’s busy upstairs.