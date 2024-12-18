The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 18, 2024: fired and hired

Electra falls apart as Ridge and Steffy try to make sense of the takeover in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 18, 2024.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t believe Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) thought they would all work there after taking over the company. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says they’re going to make a pact not to go into that building until they get the company back. Steffy says Hope’s (Annika Noelle) influence ruined everything.

Hope asks Carter why he can’t run the company. He admits he can handle the business but he wants the team together and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is the best one to lead so he can focus on building the company.

Brooke tells Electra (Laneya Grace) that they’re grateful for the work she’s done there but they have to let her go. She can’t believe it.

Remy (Christian Weissman) thinks back to Electra telling him that she has an opportunity to make a difference at the company. He tells himself that Electra’s world is about to fall apart and he’ll be there to pick up the pieces. Will (Crew Morrow) walks in, not to pick up food but to talk about Electra. Will knows the history between Electra and Remy and knows she thinks of him as a friend. But he wants Remy to know Electra is happy working at Forrester Creations and Remy should support her. This gives Remy pause.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) wants to know what Electra did wrong, but neither Katie (Heather Tom) nor Brooke tells her directly what’s wrong with her work. They simply say she’s not a good fit, which makes Electra wonder if it’s because she’s a Forrester.

Eric is shocked that Hope had anything to do with the takeover. Steffy agrees she was behind it, but Ridge points out that Carter was the one to draft the papers.

Carter knows Brooke ran the company before so she’ll be perfect as the CEO. Hope knows her mother will do a great job but she wonders what will happen if her mother takes the job. What will happen to her relationship with Ridge?

Will is sitting at the bar when Remy asks if Will thinks he’s going to mess up Electra’s job. He reminds Will that her name is on the building but Will says things are changing. Will wants Electra to have a long and happy career in fashion. He warns Remy that if he does anything to mess up Electra’s career, he’ll have to answer to him.

Electra wants to know why they want her to leave. She loves working there and she’ll do anything to stay. Ivy wants to know, too. Instead of offering an explanation, Brooke says the decision has been made and Electra needs to leave. Today.

Ridge says that Hope knew the only way she could get her job back was to push Carter to take over the company. They won’t be part of the company for now, but they’re glad to have Zende on the inside. Ridge says that Carter sees the company as a business that can be retooled, but a fashion house is about leadership and having someone who can lead with passion and innovation. Carter can’t run the company on his own.

Carter knows Ridge isn’t reacting well to any of this and Hope says that offering the CEO position won’t help. But they both agree that Brooke is the right person for the job. Hope wants her mother to be successful but she knows it’s going to cause problems. Brooke walks in and Carter says he has a proposal for her.

Ivy wants to know where the news is coming from. Katie says she has the discretion to handle the situation and they no longer feel like it’s a good fit. She knows the company will be under a lot of scrutiny and they don’t need bad press. Katie says there will be other opportunities for her elsewhere. Ivy warns Katie that Will won’t like that she can’t offer any information to her.

Will finds Electra and tells her that he went to talk to Remy to have him support her. When Electra breaks down in tears, Will wants to know what’s wrong and she tells him she was fired.

Steffy hates that Eric is going through this. Ridge agrees. She can’t believe he worked so hard only to have his company stolen from him. Ridge says the company will start to crumble under Carter and Hope’s rule.

Brooke says that she just fired Electra, which makes Hope concerned after they just told her that the jewelry line was fine. Carter appreciates Brooke’s leadership, telling her that he’ll need a new CEO. Brooke asks if he has someone in mind, and Carter tells her he does.

Katie tells Ivy that she likes Electra and she knows her son likes her, too, but she wonders how well they know her.

Electra tearfully tells Will that no one would tell her what she did wrong. It’s not the line, it’s her specifically. She felt so happy and thought she made the right decision coming to LA, and now everything is gone and no one will tell her why.

Remy is back on the internet, making more deepfakes. He apologizes to Electra, but he says she’ll thank him later.

Steffy agrees that Carter won’t be able to handle the fashion. Ridge wonders who would want to work with the company after he stole it from them. Hope isn’t enough, either; Ridge calls her an idiot for running her line into the ground. Ridge knows Carter won’t find anyone to move the company forward with him.

Carter says they need the right people at the top. Brooke says many of the employees are staying on through the transition. Carter knows he can’t run the company’s day-to-day operations and he needs someone who has the name and reputation to move things forward. Brooke still doesn’t agree with the takeover but she wants to see the company move forward. Carter thinks the CEO needs to come from within, someone who is sensitive to all of the things that Forrester needs and he tells her that she’s his pick for CEO. He says her leadership will tell people that exciting things are happening at the company and he can’t picture anyone else running the company. She’s stunned.