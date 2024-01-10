The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion: what happened to Lisa's ring and other shocking revelations

If there was ever a time to be locked into a Real Housewives reunion, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion is it. After an explosive season 4 finale that ended with the bombshell news that Monica was behind the Reality Von Tease social media account that has antagonized the original show's cast members, the stage was set for a reunion that viewers have been clamoring to watch.

Thankfully for show fans, the reunion is not disappointing in terms of entertainment as the ladies aren't holding back on their feelings and making some big reveals. With each surprising revelation, we took note to compile a list, one we'll update after each reunion episode airs.

Without further ado, here are the most shocking revelations from the RHOSLC season 4 reunion.

Monica and Angie have the biggest feud among the cast

Monica and Andy on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

You read correctly. Although all of the ladies (sans Mary) have a bone to pick with Monica after it was discovered she was behind Reality Von Tease, Monica and Angie were the ones continuing to lock horns on the reunion stage, even more so than Monica and Lisa. The insulting comments they traded with each other got pretty nasty.

For example, in one segment in part one of the reunion Monica was talking but Angie kept interrupting. Monica turned to Angie and said, "Why are you talking, bench-warming b***h? This doesn't even involve you like most of the season." Talk about ouch. Then later in the episode, Angie referred to Monica as a "rat" that "came out of the sewer."

There was some more name-calling between the two, but you probably get the point.

Monica's bold statement to get cast on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Monica on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Fred Hayes/Bravo)

When Monica was asked about how she got on the show, she didn't mince words. Referring to the email she sent to the show's casting, "I said, 'My name is Monica Fowler and your show sucks and your ratings are s**t and it's going to get canceled because you don't have the right cast."

We were completely caught off guard by both the statement and her honesty. However, when Bravo showed her email it read a bit differently. The message Bravo showed stated:

"Reaching out in regards to your casting call. You guys need a feisty excommunicated Latina on the show immediately!! I'm your girl!"

What happened to Lisa's $60,000 ring?

Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion (Image credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

In short, nobody knows. Lisa never found the ring.

Monica found it greatly offensive that there were rumors making rounds on social media that she stole it. Furthermore, she was annoyed that none of her castmates, mainly Lisa, stepped in to defend her and say Monica didn't take the ring. Lisa didn't feel it was necessarily her job to defend Monica, a response that isn't surprising given how much the two argued during the season.

On a related note, Lisa finally shared why the ring means so much to her. The ring was a gift from her husband who gave it to her after the birth of her first child. In her words:

"Everybody processes things differently, and for me, losing that [was] a big deal. Henry [Lisa's son] almost died after I had him and John gave me that ring because I was like, 'I don't know if we're gonna be able to have more kids, I don't know if we're gonna have another kid.' That meant more than just a ring I had on my finger."

In short, Lisa was upset not because she lost a $60,000 ring (which she clarified was actually $58,000), but because she lost a piece of jewelry with sentimental value.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion continues to air on Tuesdays on Bravo, with episodes becoming available the next day on Peacock.