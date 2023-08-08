The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4: everything we know about the reality series

Salt Lake City may be known for its cold winters and ski slopes, but the drama and laughs among the friend group of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City draws the eyes of numerous Bravo fans, a trend likely to continue with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4.

The show looks slightly different this go around as series original Jen Shah isn't front and center given the outcome of her recent legal troubles. With that said, Mary Cosby, another original of the show, returns in the new episodes, much to the delight of fans. She was last seen at odds with the other members of the cast (sans Meredith) so it will be interesting to see how she fits back in the group.

What else can you expect from the new season? Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4.

RHSLC star Whitney Rose alleged in an Instagram story that the new season premieres on September 5 on Bravo in the US. However, we're waiting for official news from the network. As you wait for the new episodes, now would be a great time to refresh your memory about what happened in season 3 on Peacock.

The new season is expected to air on Hayu in the UK.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 trailer

A trailer for the new season has yet to be released. However, if the rumors are true, we should be getting it very soon. Once it's available, we'll place it right here.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 cast

Heather Gay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Randy Shropshire/Bravo)

As of publication, an official cast listing was not announced. However, as reported in People, season 4 is again anchored by series vets Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. For Rose and Gay, the new season marks their first time reuniting on camera since their stint together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, where the cousins/friends hashed out their differences.

The four ladies are joined by returning cast member Mary Cosby. She previously exited the show after season 2, declining to even appear at the season 2 reunion. However, she grew massive support among fans and is now back on the show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 premise

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City follows a group of women from Utah's capital city as they live their lives full of luxury, opulence and of course, drama. While each of them manages to give viewers insight into their families and businesses, they also shed light on their conflicts with one another.

As more details are released about specific storylines for season 4, we'll be sure to pass along the updates.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a Bravo original series, with episodes first airing live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, the network is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air for subscribers, joining shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, The Real Housewives of New York season 14, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.