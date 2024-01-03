After explosive Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale, should Monica return next season?

I'll just say it right out the gate, if you missed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale then you've missed out on one of the most explosive reunions in Real Housewives history.

Lately in the Bravo universe, much attention has been paid to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 and The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, especially given Erika Jayne's captivating feud with Denise Richards in California and Robyn Dixon's inability to get back into the good graces of the Grand Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger. However, RHOSLC truly found its stride in its fourth season with the return of season 1 cast member Mary Cosby, and particularly with the addition of new housewife, Monica Garcia.

Monica came onto the show having been one of Jen Shah's former assistants. She claimed she was offered the chance to join Jen's marketing scheme, but Monica turned her down, which turned out to be the right decision as the scheme led to Jen being arrested. Eventually, Monica was subpoenaed to offer testimony in Jen's criminal case. With Jen and her case in the rearview mirror, Monica found herself a star of RHOSLC.

Many fans, myself included, appreciated seeing Monica on the franchise as she didn't pretend to be living a life of endless luxury and appeared to be honest about her financial well-being. She also didn't shy away from talking about her divorce, her issues with her mother and the prospect of dating again. Plus, it was nice to see her be fearless in mixing it up with the show's veterans.

However, in the RHOSLC season 4 finale, Monica may have ruined her chances of returning to the franchise.

What did Monica Garcia do in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale?

Long story short, Heather Gay found out from reliable sources that Monica helped run the social media account Reality Von Tease. This is a big deal because as Heather put it:

"Reality Von Tease was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago... It quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations. They may not have created this content, but they made sure to re-post every hateful thing they could find about us. But, we never knew who it was."

Now trying to explain her side of things, Monica claimed the account was established to really target Jen, but acknowledged the other cast members of the show were collateral damage. Additionally, Monica was adamant that the Reality Von Tease was the product of several people and not just her.

Understandably, the other ladies weren't receptive to anything Monica was saying as they felt she trolled them for years, just to get on the series and lie to their faces. They felt the trust had been broken and didn't care if they weren't the primary target of the Reality Von Tease account, they were still harmed by it.

Should Monica Garcia return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5?

Personally, I'd say yes. Although Monica has the opportunity during the three-part reunion to explain herself to the other ladies and try to get in their good graces, I think her returning to film more episodes with her cast members will allow her to repair her relationship with each of the women one by one. Plus, outside of her castmates, her repairing her dynamic with her mom and settling into a new life post-divorce is something I believe viewers would like to see.

Unfortunately, I don't see a return happening. She looks as if she's on the outs with all of the show's housewives except for Mary, and Heather recently stated she didn't think she would film with Monica again. Loyal Bravo watchers know that when the entire main cast of a show doesn't care to be around a person or won't film with a person, that isolated individual runs the risk of not being included in the following season.

Lastly, Monica's comment on the following social media post hints she was a one-hit-wonder Bravoleb. When an IG user lamented about not being able to see Monica on screen for a while due to the season ending, she replied, "Or maybe never again."

We will all have to see how Monica’s future with Housewives plays out.

In the meantime, don’t forget to watch the RHOSLC season 4 reunion live on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock.