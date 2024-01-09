The Real HousewivesWhitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Monica Garcia, Andy Cohen, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas posing for a photo at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion

Buckle your seatbelts Real Housewives fans as it's time for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion, kicking off on Tuesday, January 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

It's by no means a stretch to say that the RHOSLC season 4 finale was the best finale in the show's history. Academy-Award-winning actress and Bravo superfan Jennifer Lawrence even went as far as to claim it was the "best reality TV finale by far."

To Lawrence's point, the episode was certainly a must-watch as Heather Gay exposed Monica Garcia for being behind a social media account that has attacked all of the original cast members of the show. The news sent shockwaves through the season 4 cast and left millions of viewers stunned in disbelief as everything came to a head at a dinner table in Bermuda. If you happen to need a reminder of the spectacle, check out the clip below.

With that as the setup, excitement is high for the RHOSLC season 4 reunion. Here are all the details on how to watch it.

How to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion

Now with the finale in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to the reunion. In true Bravo fashion, the season 4 reunion is broken into three parts and spread across three weeks. If you're interested in watching the episodes live as they air, you’ll need access to the network.

For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television services that carry Bravo, the network is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . The episodes become available to watch the day after they air on Peacock.

Those in the UK can watch the reunion on Hayu.

When do The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion episodes air?

Part one of the reunion kicks off on Tuesday, January 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The other parts air live on the subsequent Tuesdays, meaning part two airs on January 16, at 8 pm ET/PT and part three on January 23, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The following is a brief synopsis of what you can expect to see in each reunion episode.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 Reunion Part I

"The ladies reunite in New York to discuss the season's highs and lows. New housewife Monica sets the record straight about her past — from her affair, history with the Mormon church and how she became an informant in her ex-friend's criminal case. Angie confronts Monica and Meredith about the rumors regarding her husband and the Greek Mafia."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 Reunion Part II

"In Part II of the reunion, Monica breaks down while reflecting on her relationship with her mother. The rift between Angie and Monica grows as they disagree about the unseen events from Greek Easter. The group is joined by Mary, who comes to Monica's defense and sheds light on where she currently stands with the rest of the women."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 Reunion Part III

"Tensions reach a boiling point in the conclusion of an intense reunion. Heather's bombshell admission about her black eye forces Andy and the group to question her timing and past loyalty. Monica is in the hot seat once again as she defends her motivation for participating in a social media account."

Sneak Peek of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion

Here is a first look at the season 4 reunion. Monica is certainly in the hot seat which begs the question, should Monica return for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5?