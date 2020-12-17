The trouble with 'The Stand's Frannie Goldsmith

This post contains spoilers for The Stand.

CBS All Access’ The Stand miniseries premiers today! It makes several questionable choices in its first episode, but one of the most noticeable offenses – outside of the choice to tell the story in a non-linear format – was the depiction of Frannie Goldsmith’s (Odessa Young) character. This isn't a question of acting. Odessa Young will do a lovely job as Frannie if this first episode was any indication. No, the question here is the way the writers have started her story. While there’s still time for the series to course correct “The End,” it felt appropriate to talk about why her depiction was so distracting in the moments we had the character on screen.

To provide those who haven’t read the book with some context, we meet Frannie right as she discovers she’s pregnant in King’s novel. Before the virus takes hold of the world, Frannie meets up with Jess to discuss their situation. The baby’s father is sweet, and soft, and truly does believe that he loves Frannie and will be there for their child. However, after some frustrating signs, she decides to go it alone when it comes to raising her child. And in telling her parents.

Frannie has a close relationship with her father, but she and her mother have butted heads most of her life. Fred Goldsmith is shocked at the news, but ultimately supportive. Carla Goldsmith, on the other hand, threw a fit so strong that her laid back husband stepped in and went so far as to slap her in an attempt to get her out of it. This fight leaves Frannie scared she’ll have no support, but she’s still stalwart in her decisions to leave Jess, keep her baby, and share her news with her family. She leaves home long enough for her mother to cool down. But Carla would be dead two days later as one of the first victims of the plague.

Our meeting of Fran gives us a clear outline of who she is as a person: young, and a little scared, but a stubborn and smart woman who knows what she wants. The Stand might be a beast of a novel to adapt, but it feels like a real misstep not taking the time to introduce these characters in the way that we got to know them in the novelization. Showrunner Benjamin Cavell may be convinced that this isn’t a show about a pandemic, but excluding the people that our survivors lost takes away key traits that we learn about them early on. And I say that about a character whose family we do meet in “The End.”

The Stand’s premiere gives us a glimmer of the woman Frannie Goldsmith is when we see her determination to bury her father – a moment dutifully depicted nearly to the letter. Beyond that, it’s a lot of reliance on those around her. And no, this isn’t an ill-conceived shot at her attempted suicide. People who attempt suicide in a normal situation aren’t weak, and a girl trying to off herself after she believes she’s lost absolutely everything is even more understandable. But that moment does set up an opportunity for Harold Lauder (Owen Teague) to swoop in and be her white knight.

Rather than take the time to depict Fran as the frightened but decisive and strong-willed young woman we meet in the novel, “The End” illustrates her as a horrified girl in need of a savior. The world’s ending. Many of us would be scared and in need of saving – especially after what she went through. But that’s not who Frannie is, and to see her solely depicted that way from the jump is disappointing.

As mentioned in the beginning, the good news here is that “The End” isn’t the end! There’s still plenty of time for the series to course correct and give us a look at who the character is meant to be. The non-linear format of the show is a mistake, but at the very least it gives the series the opportunity to show us things that we might have missed in the beginning. Even beyond that, it’s possible we’re simply getting a retelling of the character. Adaptations are known to take creative liberties, and I wouldn’t be ostensibly against the idea of a character who starts off feeling like she has nothing to live for and eventually grows into the strong woman she’s always been meant to be. Think Beth Green ala The Walking Dead without the deeply stupid death.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that Frannie Goldsmith went through hell and back and she shouldered it all even though she was horrified. We got to see the human reactions to extreme trauma in the premiere. Hopefully we’ll get the rest of her later on, because fans who haven’t read the novel deserve the opportunity to meet her.