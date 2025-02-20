The way I see it, Brooke has two options on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke really wants to be back with Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful, but at the moment all he can think about is how she betrayed him. If she’s going to ever make it back to his good graces, she will have to make a difficult decision and the way I see it, she only has two good options to choose from.

In what seems to be an endless battle, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are both hoping to end up with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). It has been an ongoing, back-and-forth battle for a long time, and at the moment it’s Taylor who is winning.

If Brooke really wants to be Ridge’s “Logan” once again, she’s going to have to make some tough decisions. Right now the two biggest points of contention that he has are the fact that she accepted the CEO position at Forrester (which he views as the biggest aspect of her betrayal) and that she’s constantly siding with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Brooke has made it clear that she doesn’t want the CEO position and that she only took it so that she could work from the inside to help restore the company to Ridge and his family. Giving it up would send a very strong message not only to Ridge, but to Hope and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Until this point, it has appeared that Brooke has been going along with the takeover, but stepping down from the position would be the easiest way for her to voice her disapproval and signal to Ridge that she’s serious about winning him back.

But the bigger message to Ridge would come if Brooke denounces Hope and Carter outright, and turns her back on Hope completely. At the moment, Hope is in a downward spiral and she doesn’t seem to care who goes down with the ship. She knows she blew up her mother’s relationship with Ridge but she’s more concerned about getting back at the Forresters for the admittedly horrible way she’d been treated. This is a tricky situation because Ridge refuses to blame Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for her role in all of this, but he fully expects Brooke to blame Hope.

If Brooke denounced Hope, it would send a big message to Ridge that she’s serious about what she’s saying. However, it could also affect her relationship with her daughter.

There’s no way for Brooke to win Ridge back without sacrifice, so the big question is how much she’s willing to sacrifice to get what she wants. Of course, even if she makes these sacrifices there’s no guarantee that she’ll get Ridge back anyway…but that’s a whole other story.

