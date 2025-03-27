Three ways Hope gets revenge against Steffy in The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope doesn’t have a lot of options on The Bold and the Beautiful now that she’s been fired (again) and her relationship with Carter is over. However, there are three things she can do to get revenge against Steffy.

At this point, while it might be a good idea for Hope (Annika Noelle) to get out of town , we have a feeling she’s not going anywhere. We also know that what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) did is eating at her and she’s not going to let it go. In terms of options, Hope won’t be able to return to Forrester Creations any time soon, so we suspect she’s going to be looking for alternative ways to get revenge.

When it comes to working, we think Hope could benefit from getting a job at Spencer Publications. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) just infuriated the entire clan of Forresters by not only working to get Luna (Lisa Yamada) on house arrest, but to get her pardoned outright. Bill is no friend of the Forresters these days so going to work for him would send a message. Not only that, but as the mother of his granddaughter, Bill would want Hope to be cared for because he knows Liam (Scott Clifton) cares about her.

Speaking of Liam, Will (Crew Morrow) convinced Liam to get back together with Hope. The timing didn’t work, as Hope had just started dating Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). This might be the perfect time for Hope to revisit Liam’s feelings for her. They get along great as co-parents and getting back together with Liam would be another thorn in Steffy’s side given that Liam shares a daughter with Steffy, too, which means Hope would have to remain in Steffy’s circles if she’s back with Liam.

Hope might decide to head to Paris for some time away from LA. There, she can try to reconnect with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and possibly convince him to get back together with her. This one is a long shot, but the idea of Steffy getting rid of Hope only to have Hope show up in Paris and getting back together with Thomas is ironic given that it was Steffy breaking up Thomas and Hope that started this whole misadventure.

Hope has some options if she wants to focus her energy on getting revenge against Steffy. She can even combine them — like going to Paris on assignment from Spencer Publications — and really get under Steffy’s skin. In this case, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when Hope decides to get her revenge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.