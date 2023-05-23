Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas on Donte finding love after Chlo

Adam Thomas was delighted to reprise the role of Donte Charles when BBC One school drama Waterloo Road season 11 returned earlier this year. But loyal fans were shocked as Donte’s wife — childhood sweetheart Chlo — was killed off in the very first episode!

With the staff and pupils back at Waterloo Road for a new term, caretaker Donte has been adjusting to life as a single father to daughter Izzy (played by Adam’s real-life niece Scarlett Thomas, 14) and son Tommy (Adam’s real-life son Teddy Thomas, eight), and is pondering what his future holds.

Here Adam reveals more about Waterloo Road season 12…

Donte's world fell apart when his wife Chlo (Katie Griffiths) died unexpectedly from a brain injury sustained in a road incident. How is Donte dealing with his loss?

"Donte had a tough time after Chlo’s death, knowing he was going to have to accept life without her and bring up their two children, Izzy and Tommy, on his own. Then he got a job as caretaker of Waterloo Road, allowing him to be closer to his kids, and giving him another purpose in life. This series, Donte’s a lot happier than he was. He's still grieving, and there will always be good days and bad days, but he can now see a light at the end of the tunnel."

Donte was devastated when the love of his life, Chlo, died suddenly. (Image credit: BBC)

Does Donte have friends at Waterloo Road he can confide in?

"Donte has a lovely friendship with history teacher Neil Guthrie (Neil Fitzmaurice), whose wife left him, and also dinner lady Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh). Nicky’s raising two kids on her own, like Donte, and has her own problems. So she's definitely someone he can talk to about family and relationships. Donte also gets on well with drama teacher Amy Spratt (Kat Pearce); she’s someone he can have a laugh with, which is what he needs right now. Donte has got a lot of time for Amy — but she could mistake his kindness for something else…"

Donte has found a friend in drama teacher Amy Spratt. (Image credit: BBC)

Do you think Donte will find love after Chlo?

"Donte's definitely got a few admirers at Waterloo Road, and who can blame them? He's a good-looking lad. Ha, ha! Listen, never say never. I feel he deserves someone because he’s a lovable guy who’s been through a lot. It’s whether he finds that 'someone' at Waterloo Road. Donte’s open to having fun but his main focus is making sure his kids are OK."

Speaking of Donte’s kids, have you enjoyed working with your real-life niece Scarlett and son Tommy?

"It’s been amazing! I remember on the first day of filming, last series, sitting there as a family was an incredible and overwhelming experience. It's amazing how they get to be in the show that started my career. Acting comes so effortlessly to Scarlett. I can’t wait for people to see what else she’s got in her locker."

Adam has loved working with son Teddy on the show. (Image credit: BBC)

What do you hope the future holds for Donte?

"I'd like to see what life after Chlo really looks like for Donte, particularly in terms of the relationship he has with his kids as they grow up, and exploring their family dynamic when they’re all a bit older. And I’d really like Donte to have more of a pivotal role at the school. A teacher, maybe? Whatever happens, there's a lot more of Donte's story to be told."

Thinking back to your own school days, did you enjoy school?

"They say school days are the best days of your life and it's so true but you don't realise until you've left how much it was an amazing place. I try and tell youngsters now — Scarlett hates school, so I know it's going in one ear and out the other."

If you could go back to school now what would you do differently?

"Just concentrate! I was always trying to be the class clown in school. I'd always get moved out and put in the SSC [Special Support Centre], where I had to sit on my own. I'd love to go back and do it all over again. There's so much I’d do differently."

Waterloo Road continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.