What's Love Got To Do With It? cast: who's who in the romantic comedy

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a romantic comedy that follows filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) as she documents her best friend Kazim's (Shazad Latif) arranged marriage to a bride from Pakistan.

Zoe films Kazim's journey from start to finish as she follows them to Pakistan, where she learns more about Pakistani culture and sees a fresh perspective into the concept of assisted marriage.

Set between London and Lahore, What's Love Got To Do With It? features a star-studded cast.

Lily James as Zoe Stevenson

Lily James plays award-winning documentarian Zoe Stevenson, who takes on a new filmmaking project which follows her childhood friend Kazim's journey to an arranged marriage.

Zoe doesn't understand the concept of arranged marriage and decides to make a film about Kazim as he "marries a stranger chosen by his parents" with the title Love Contractually.

As she goes on her adventure to document Kazim marrying a stranger in Pakistan, she begins to understand the enchanting aspect of arranged marriage and challenges her own attitude on relationships.

Lily has become a household name after landing roles in hit film and TV shows, including Pam & Tommy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Downton Abbey, Baby Driver, Cinderella and Rebecca.

Shazad Latif as Kazim 'Kaz' Khan

Shazad Latif stars as Kazim 'Kaz' Khan, a doctor who is set to have an assisted marriage in line with his family's Pakistani heritage. He's optimistic that his marriage will work out.

Shazad played the role of Tariq Masood in Spooks and starred in the British sitcom Toast of London as Clem Fandango. He's also appeared in Penny Dreadful and Star Trek: Discovery as Lieutenant Ash Tyler.

Shabana Azmi as Aisha Khan

Shabana Azmi portrays Aisha Khan, Kazim's mother who is helping to set him up with a bride in Pakistan.

Shabana is one of India's most acclaimed actresses, with her career in the Hindi film industry spanning over 160 films. She has appeared in the likes of Neerja, Makdee, Arth, Swami and Bhavna.

Emma Thompson as Cath Stevenson

Emma Thompson plays Cath Stevenson, Zoe's divorcé mother. She constantly nags at Zoe for failing to find a suitable man for herself, but admires her daughter's independence.

Emma has won numerous awards throughout her 40 year career as one of the finest actresses of her generation. She has appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Cruella, Saving Mr. Banks, Sense and Sensibility, Love Actually and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Sajal Aly as Maymouna

Sajal Aly stars as Maymouna, a girl from Pakistan who is set to marry Kazim in an arranged setting after both their families agree to the wedding.

Sajal's previous projects include Yaqeen Ka Safar, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Asim Chaudhry as Mo

Asim Chaudhry plays Mo, a Muslim matchmaker who uses his skills to find Kaz a bride and sets up a Skype call between him and Maymouna.

Asim is best known for playing Chabuddy G in the BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing and has also had roles in Wonder Woman 1984, The Sandman and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Who else stars in What's Love Got To Do With It?

Also starring in What's Love Got To Do With It? are...

Jeff Mirza as Zahid Khan

Iman Boujelouah as Yasmin Khan

Pakiza Baig as Nani Jan Khan

Taj Atwal as Sumaira Khan

Mim Shaikh as Farooq

Nikkita Chadha as Baby

Oliver Chris as James

Ben Ashenden as Olly

Nosheen Phoenix as Pucci

Yassine Anaddam as Amir

Alice Orr-Ewing as Helena

What's Love Got To Do With It? is available to watch on Netflix now.