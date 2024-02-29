When does Ronnie return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

When the trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 premiered ahead of the new episodes, the most jaw-dropping takeaway was knowing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was returning to vacation with the bunch, including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

That’s a huge deal considering the two are exes, with an arguably "toxic" dynamic, and have not actually been spotted on screen together in a scene in ages.

Before we really unpack this, take a look at the season 7 trailer below.

Looking at the clip for clues as to when this big reunion may occur, the biggest one is found in a conversation between Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Mike says, "I think we’re going to eventually have to take the lead." In response, Nicole replies, "Do you want to invite him to Nashville?" Mike confirms he does.

So it appears that Ronnie’s first real vacation with the Jersey Shore family in years will be to the capital city of Tennessee. Provided the trailer isn't too misleading, Sammi is less than excited to hear the idea of Ronnie joining the group in Nashville, and appears annoyed to see him actually walk into the Tennessee vacation home.

With all that being said, when does this fateful meeting actually occur?

Unfortunately, MTV is being rather tight-lipped about when Ronnie officially makes his return. We can't say we're surprised. When networks have something juicy for viewers, they tend to hold onto it and tease it up in clips for as long as possible.

Now based on the episode synopsis for the episode airing on February 29, titled "Jersey Shore Day," the big return won't be this Thursday. The synopsis reads as follows:

"A getaway to Atlantic City gets sexy when Vinny strips, family dinner heats up when juicy secrets are revealed, and Angelina has some choice words for Sammi. Plus, the Mayor of Atlantic City honors the gang with their very own holiday."

It doesn't exactly sound like the crew is gearing up to go to the Country Music Capital. But don't worry, we'll be keeping our eyes open for any information and hints as to when this epic face-to-face between exes occurs, and pass along any updates.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 air on Thursdays on MTV. You can catch up with previous seasons on Paramount Plus.