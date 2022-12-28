Which Love Is Blind couples are still together from seasons 2 and 3?

Both Love Is Blind seasons 2 and 3 aired in 2022, and it wasn’t lost on fans that these installments of the Netflix hit series seemed to lack some of the heart-melting romance that encapsulated season 1.

Sure there were some lovely moments and couples did wed, but the marriages of season 2 especially seemed to be a bit rocky and unsure. While this year could really serve as the foundation of research as to whether or not love really is blind in the context of the series, like many fans, we're more inclined to just figure out which couples from the past two seasons are still together.

Here are some updates on the Love Is Blind couples from seasons 2 and 3.

Iyanna and Jarrette

During their stint on the series, season 2 couple Iyanna and Jarrette shared a beautiful onscreen relationship filled with one-of-a-kind banter and laughs. Although it got off to a shaky start due to Jarrette's attraction to fellow castmate Mallory, they eventually solidified their commitment to one another and walked down the aisle to say "I do." They truly turned out to be the standout couple during their installment, drawing comparisons to season 1 super couple, Lauren and Cameron.

Sadly, Iyanna and Jarrette called it quits after less than two years of marriage, announcing their plans to split via a joint statement on Instagram.

Although their divorce was a gut-punch to fans, it wasn't entirely unexpected as the pair shared their marital woes on episodes of After the Altar. We can only hope the two find the right partner for them in the future.

Danielle and Nick

As the only other season 2 couple to get hitched, there were high hopes for Danielle and Nick. Despite them appearing to be polar opposites when it came to their personalities and lifestyles, fans thought the old adage "opposites attract" would ring true and they would have a lasting relationship. Even during their appearance on After the Altar, the couple seemed to have found their stride as husband and wife.

Unfortunately, the pair also decided to call it quits. Both said there wasn't one thing that caused them to split, but rather just the realization that their lives don't mesh well together. Although at first their divorce seemed amicable, as reported in People (opens in new tab), things started taking a turn as time went by and interviews were conducted. Again, we hope some new love comes their way.

Deepti and Kyle

Now Deepti and Kyle were never an official item during season 2 but had managed to find their way to each other as revealed in After the Altar. Their blossoming romance was welcomed by fans of the show who thought Deepti deserved better than Shake and Kyle should find happiness with someone other than Shaina.

Shortly after the special aired, the couple announced they too decided to go their separate ways. While we aren't sure what's going on with Deepti’s romantic life these days, Kyle appears to be madly in love with his new girlfriend. Take a peek at his social media.

Alexa and Brennon

A fan-favorite couple of season 3, Brennon and Alexa found a special place in fans' hearts as the two instantly fell for each other over their mutual love for the dish shakshuka. Throughout their onscreen courtship, they didn't seem to have many arguments or missteps, which served as a reprieve from the drama of those like Bartise and Nancy. Brennon and Alexa capped off their time on the show by getting married.

A couple of months after the season aired and it appears the couple is still madly in love. Alexa's Instagram paints them to be quite the happy pair of newlyweds, which is lovely to see.

Colleen and Matt

There were high hopes for Colleen and Matt to make it once the cameras stopped rolling, which wasn't a guarantee given their relationship hiccups that played out onscreen. Cole and Colleen's poolside chat was particularly a cause of contention for the couple, but they were thankfully able to put it behind them.

In fact, these days, it seems the pair is still going strong judging by their Instagram accounts. With that said, according to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), they still haven't moved in with each other just yet. They plan on taking that step in the spring.

Raven and SK

Raven and SK are a Love Is Blind couple that didn't exchange vowels, but opted to remain together as shown in the season 3 reunion. That was welcomed news to viewers who were rooting for the two seeing how happy they seemed to make each other. There are those fans who even hoped the two would get hitched after he finished working on his degree in California.

Well in a shocker, the two are not married and not even dating in the present. There were allegations made about cheating and the two split. Addressing their breakup in an Instagram story, SK stated:

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

"Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

Love Is Blind seasons 2 and 3 are currently streaming on Netflix. Love Is Blind season 4 is expected to air sometime in 2023.