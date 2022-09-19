Love Is Blind fans take sides between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina

When Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 was announced, viewers thought the most intriguing thing about the three-episode special was going to be watching what led to Iyanna and Jarrette making the decision to get a divorce (which turns out to be their very different lifestyles and Jarrette’s priorities). However, as it turns out, the dynamic between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina stole the show, as raw emotions led to uncomfortable moments and shocking revelations.

As a gentle reminder, let’s talk about what happened during the course of the regular Love is Blind season 2 episodes. In the pods, Shayne developed a connection with both Natalie and Shaina, but he ultimately chose to get engaged to the former and Shaina got engaged to Kyle. Things didn’t end there as Shaina wasn’t shy about telling Shayne her feelings for him while he was engaged. She even expressed her doubt about whether he and Natalie were genuinely meant to be.

Long story short, Natalie didn’t appreciate Shaina’s remarks. Natalie also faced other hiccups in the relationship with Shayne, with the couple eventually ending things.

Fast forward to After the Altar, where it’s revealed that Natalie and Shayne attempted to date after the cameras stopped rolling. Unfortunately, the pair was just not able to get on the same page. Furthermore, Natalie made the surprising allegation that Shayne and Shaina were having flirtatious conversations on social media, which led to her not being able to trust him. Natalie even went as far as to accuse the two of having a "secret affair." What was her proof? Natalie claims to have seen messages and even said Shayne admitted at least to the inappropriate DMs.

As the news of Shayne and Shaina’s dynamic made its rounds among the other cast members (Natalie was sure to tell nearly everyone), a picture was being painted that Shaina was a "habitual liar" and shady. However, when Shaina showed up with her fiancé at an 80s party thrown by Nick and Danielle, Natalie was ready to further perpetuate this allegation, she even wanted to share it with Shaina’s husband-to-be. Natalie wouldn’t get the chance, but she was called out in a confessional interview by Kyle for her desire to start drama and living in the past. Kyle’s comments finally made it appear that not everyone was #TeamNatalie.

By the end of the special, Shayne, Shaina and her fiancé share a good laugh about the rumors Natalie has been spreading. Shaina and Shayne are adamant that they’ve shared no flirtatious messages and accuse Natalie of making up stories to control a narrative and protect her image. Since viewers weren’t privy to any photographic proof of the messages, who really knows who’s lying?

Love is Blind: After the Altar fans take sides between Natalie, Shayne and Shaina

It seems most fans are actually taking Natalie’s side when it comes to this trio. While there are a few holdouts that believe Shayne and Shaina are telling the truth, many viewers think Natalie is the one being honest here. Take a look.

"I never liked Shayne. I never wanted Shayne" Is she insane??????? How can you lie like that💀💀#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/GuSRG5PQnASeptember 16, 2022 See more

Imma need Shayne and Shaina to stfu and stop bonding over their unjustified hatred for Natalie. Ion like dat.Natalie said Shayne even admitted that he and Shains sent flirty messages to each other and now he's calling it lies?????? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/ikDBLUrpGoSeptember 16, 2022 See more

We've seen Shayne lie. We've seen Shaina lie. Natalie gains nothing by lying on them. Shaina is trying to protect her own relationship. I 100% believe Natalie. #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltarSeptember 17, 2022 See more

Look at them being petty af, trying to ruin Natalie. Pretending as if they are saints. As if we didn’t see how they behaved in the pods and outside. The bad image you owe it to yourselves! #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind #Shaina #Shayne pic.twitter.com/bjBKMgUDDzSeptember 16, 2022 See more

For Shaina to be engaged, her relationship with Shayne is inappropriate. The only reason they didn’t end up together is because he chose Natalie, and she called that relationship “fake” on camera. They obviously can’t let go of each other. #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #loveisblindSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Shaina the moment she realises the naughty DMs she shared with Shayne are about to be exposed at the 80s party: #LoveIsBlind #AfterTheAltar #LoveIsBlindAfterTheAltar pic.twitter.com/kNzvbyLVBWSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Is Shaina really going to act like we all didn’t see her attack Shayne and Natalie’s relationship, call it fake and flirt with him? I 100% believe her and Shayne were sending inappropriate messages on Instagram. #afterthealtarSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Kyle Natalie can’t just let it go if Shaina continues to be a lying witch. She cant just dismiss the part Shaina has played in her story and idk why Shaina would want to be at her party anyway weirdo #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltarSeptember 16, 2022 See more

I'm probably the only person that believes that Natalie is lying... #LoveIsBlindSeptember 17, 2022 See more

Maybe Natalie’s lying about the messages but how is she supposed to have messages that were in Shayne’s DMs? Also she said when she went through his DMs messages had been unsent. So how is she supposed to have these receipts?#LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ih1lw6do03September 19, 2022 See more

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Additionally, Love is Blind season 3 premieres on October 19.