The Love Island villa might have closed its doors for another year, but which Love Island 2023 couples are still together?

Over the summer, Love Island 2023 invited another set of singletons through the doors on the hunt for their perfect partners. As with every series, there was plenty of drama in the villa. Some couples managed to weather the storm and emerged on the outside stronger than ever, but others weren't so lucky!

Here's a rundown of what we know about the major couples from Love Island 2023, and whether we know if they've stayed together since leaving the villa or not.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root

Jess and Sammy were lucky enough to join the Love Island winners list after season 10 came to an end earlier in the year, and the pair look very loved up on the outside! They've met one another's families, jetted off on holiday, and even walked the red carpet at the 2023 National Television Awards together.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

Whitney and Lochan might have missed out on a big Love Island win, but they've stayed lucky in love since leaving the Love Island villa behind, as they're still together at the time of writing.

The pair shared a big update on social media just two weeks after Love Island series 10 came to an end, where Lochan revealed they had made things official and he'd asked her to be his girlfriend.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Ella and Tyrique are still going strong, at the time of writing. They were together the longest out of all the couples and are still together; Ella even told her fans that she and Ty had plans to move in together in mid-September on an Instagram Q&A.

The pair definitely had their ups and downs through Love Island 2023 (including a test when Ella returned from Casa Amor coupled up with Ouzy See), but they made it all the way to the final, where they finished in third place.

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Zach turned Molly's head when he arrived as a bombshell, and the pair quickly got together during season 10. They stayed together after coming in fourth place during the show, but are they still together?

At the time of writing, they look to still be together; Molly posted a video with Zach on TikTok of the pair enjoying a day out at Alton Towers where she called him her boyfriend.

Mitchel Taylor and Ella Barnes

Ella was the last girl that "Messy" Mitch was coupled up with during his stay in the villa. The pair were part of several heated exchanges with Abi and Scott during their time in the show and went exclusive just before they got dumped and narrowly missed out on a spot in the final.

Sadly, their relationship didn't last too long on the outside; one month after the series ended, both stars shared statements on their Instagram stories confirming they had made the decision to call it quits.

Kady McDermott and Ouzy See

Ouzy and Kady coupled up shortly after Ella Thomas brought Ouzy into the main villa from Casa Amor, though they haven't stayed together since leaving the show. On August 8, Kady shared a post on her Instagram story explaining her reasons for calling time on her relationship with Ouzy.

Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie

Leah and Montel were two bombshells who coupled up partway through the series, though they split up just two weeks after leaving the villa behind, becoming one of the first couples from season 10 to end things. Sparks flew between the pair early on, but they had a bumpy ride after Montel got close to Tink during Casa Amor.

Leah had confirmed the breakup first, claiming that, even though they had built a good connection, they had decided just to stay friends.

Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Elom and Catherine were dumped on day 38 of the show after being voted as the least compatible couple by the viewers at home.

The pair didn't exactly agree with the decision... but they promptly split up just a few days after leaving the villa together (the announcement originally came just a few hours before Leah and Montel revealed they'd called things off too!).

Love Island is available to stream on ITVX and BritBox. The show will return for Love Island: All Stars in 2024.