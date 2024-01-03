Who is Harry from The Traitors season 2? Meet the engineer

Harry is one of the youngest members of The Traitors season 2 line up.

Harry is a 22-year-old British Army Engineer from Slough. Typically, he's not a big TV person, but he couldn't tear himself away from The Traitors series 1, binging the whole lot 'within two days'. He said he wanted to apply because he saw the show as 'a life changing experience', both for the potential prize money and for the chance to be on the telly!

Harry was quick to highlight that he's prepared to give it 100%, regardless of whether he's made a Traitor or a Faithful and he thinks he's got a "Jekyll and Hyde" edge to his life, so his fellow castmates had better not underestimate him!

Read on to find out a little bit more about Harry, including what he thinks he'll bring to the game and whether he thinks he's capable of going the distance.

What does Harry think he will bring to The Traitors season 2?

From what he said before the show started, it sounds like Harry will be a big, positive influence in the show. Asked what he's bringing to The Traitors, he said: "Laughter, I think. Happiness and being myself. I can approach anyone, talk for ages and chat someone's ear off. My Mum says it, I’m the clumsiest but smartest guy she’s ever met. When it comes to work, I know exactly what’s going on, but when it comes to actual life and the real world, I find something new out every day.

"Every day is a learning curve for me to be honest. I think I'll bring a chilled-out energy to the group, the one who can escape it all and remember that it’s just a game. Morale, too. That’s something I do with my job now, I'm a big morale person. Even though it’s Monday, it’s a step closer to Friday, do you know what I mean? I’m one of those people."

He also suggested that this positive energy might help him maintain his poker face. Asked whether he's a good liar, he said: "Pretty much, I’m just always smiling! So, when I’m lying, I’m smiling but even when I’m telling the truth I’m smiling. I’d say I have a good poker face in that sense."

Does Harry think he'll be good at the missions?

Given he has his eyes on the big prize, it's no surprise that Harry is totally up for the cash-building missions. He said he 'can't wait' to get stuck in, adding: "The first skill I’d bring is definitely no fear. I have no fear. I find it funny because I say I have no fears but if a spider was crawling across me, I’d flip out. I’ve never had any fear; I'd jump from an aeroplane, skydive and jump off cliffs.

"I’ve done all of it at work so I'm sure I’ll be fine up in Scotland. I’m also used to working in teams and every day I’m in groups, whether they are big or small, trying to solve tasks, bouncing off each other. I think I’ll be really good at working out the strengths of people and putting them into positions that they’ll work best at."

How will Harry fare against the rest of The Traitors lineup. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

How will Harry feel if he's a Traitor?

Unlike his fellow castmate, Tracey, Harry says he'll feel right at home being a Traitor. "I want to be a Traitor so bad!" he commented, adding: "I know everyone says it, but I’ve always said I feel like I’ve got a Jekyll and Hyde in me where Monday to Friday I’m a Corporal and as soon as it hits Friday, I’m just Harry and I don’t want to think about work for the weekend.

"I also have five brothers and sisters so I can tell little white lies and I make myself believe them first and then it just becomes the truth.

If he's a Faithful, how will Harry approach the show?

Harry has a very clear strategy in mind when it comes to being one of the Faithful; be an open book.

"It’s pretty simple, I’ll just be 100% honest", he said of his strategy. "I’m going to have no lies, no secrets about my life, and instead, open up and speak about my life and my experiences.

"I think that’s where some people went wrong last time, they held a lot of things back. If you lie, even if you’re not a Traitor, you’re in such close proximity that the knowledge that you’re capable of lying might make them just assume you’re a Traitor anyway. If I’m just truthful then there’s never a situation where someone can call me out on anything I’ve said or start subconsciously thinking I’m a Traitor. So, my Faithful plan is to just be 100% Faithful about everything."

The Traitors premieres on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until the series ends.